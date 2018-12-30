This photo, taken at the Israel Antiquities Authority's laboratories in Jerusalem on Sunday, shows the limestone busts that the body has dated to some 1,700 years ago. An Israeli woman walking near ancient ruins noticed a head sticking out of the ground, leading to the uncovering of the two Roman-era busts. | AFP-JIJI

World

Heads up! Israeli woman stumbles upon two 1,700-year-old Roman busts

AFP-JIJI

JERUSALEM - An Israeli woman walking near ancient ruins noticed a head sticking out of the ground, leading to the uncovering of two Roman-era busts, archaeologists said Sunday.

The life-size sculptures, carved in limestone, were found in the northern city of Beit Shean earlier this month, with the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) dating them to the late Roman period, some 1,700 years ago.

The well-preserved busts are of men, one of them bearded, sculpted in the Oriental style that was becoming fashionable at the end of the Roman period, according to Eitan Klein, deputy head of the IAA’s theft prevention unit.

The sculptures emerged north of Beit Shean’s national park, where the ruins of a Roman and Byzantine city lie, probably thanks to the recent rains.

“Busts like these were usually placed near or in a burial cave, and they may have represented the image of the deceased along general lines,” Klein said in a statement.

The IAA said the finder will receive a “certificate of appreciation” for her good citizenship in reporting her find to the authorities rather than taking them for herself.

The busts are expected to be put on public display after researchers glean what information they can from them.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
In New Year letter, Vladimir Putin tells Donald Trump Moscow is open for dialogue on 'wide-rangin...
President Vladimir Putin told his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, in a New Year letter on Sunday that Moscow is ready for dialogue on a "wide-ranging agenda," the Kremlin said following a series...
Image Not Available
German police seize 850 kilograms of fireworks stashed in man's apartment, cellar, vehicles
German police said Sunday they confiscated 850 kilograms (over 1,870 pounds) of fireworks and firecrackers from a 23-year-old man in Hamburg, ahead of New Year's festivities. Police were tipped ...
In this December 2018 photo released by the Council on American Islamic Relations, Sacramento Valley, Shaima Swileh, of Yemen, holds her dying 2-year old son Abdullah Hassan at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, Calif. USA. The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, that Abdullah died at the Oakland hospital, where his father Ali Hassan brought him in the fall to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder. Swileh, who is not an American citizen, sued the Trump administration to let her into the country to be with the ailing boy. (Council on American Islamic Relations, Sacramento Valley via AP)
Boy whose mother fought travel ban to see him dies
The father of a 2-year-old boy who was separated from his Yemeni mother until she successfully fought the Trump administration's travel ban to see him laid his body to rest Saturday, a day after...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo, taken at the Israel Antiquities Authority's laboratories in Jerusalem on Sunday, shows the limestone busts that the body has dated to some 1,700 years ago. An Israeli woman walking near ancient ruins noticed a head sticking out of the ground, leading to the uncovering of the two Roman-era busts. | AFP-JIJI

, ,