A Long March-3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-4 lunar probe takes off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's Sichuan province on Dec. 8. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Science & Health

Chinese lunar probe prepares to land on far side of moon: Xinhua

Reuters

SHANGHAI - A Chinese space probe is moving into position to land on the far side of the moon for the first time, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday, a mission seen as an important step as the country looks to push its space program forward.

The probe, the Chang’e-4, entered a planned orbit on Sunday “to prepare for the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon,” the news agency said, citing the China National Space Administration. It didn’t say when the landing would occur.

The moon is tidally locked to Earth, rotating at the same rate that it orbits our planet, so the far side is never visible from Earth. Previous spacecraft have seen the far side of the moon, but none has landed on it.

China launched the Chang’e-4 probe earlier this month, carried by a Long March-3B rocket. It includes a lander and a rover to explore the surface of the moon.

Xinhua said that the probe had entered an elliptical lunar orbit at 8:55 a.m. Beijing time, which brought it at its closest point to just 15 km away from the surface of the moon. The Chang’e-4 first entered a lunar orbit on Dec. 12.

The tasks of the Chang’e-4 include astronomical observation, surveying the moon’s terrain, landform and mineral composition, and measuring the neutron radiation and neutral atoms to study the environment on the far side.

China aims to catch up with Russia and the United States to become a major space power by 2030. It is planning to launch construction of its own manned space station next year.

However, while China has insisted its ambitions are purely peaceful, the U.S. Defense Department has accused it of pursuing activities aimed at preventing other nations from using space-based assets during a crisis.

The space control center will select a “proper time” to land the probe on the far side of the moon, Xinhua reported. Its descent is being aided by a relay satellite, the Queqiao (Magpie Bridge).

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Australia strips citizenship of top Islamic State terrorism suspect, Neil Prakash
Australia has stripped the citizenship of its most-wanted Islamic State suspect Neil Prakash for being a member of the jihadi group, the 12th dual-national to lose their passport over terrorism ...
Image Not Available
In wake of Huawei arrest, China brings more serious charges against Canadian already convicted in...
A Canadian convicted of drug trafficking in China faces the possibility of more serious charges after a court on Saturday ordered a new trial amid tensions over Canada's arrest of a Chinese tech...
Bangladeshi opposition coalition leader Kamal Hossain speaks at his residence in Dhaka on Saturday.
Bangladesh opposition leader expects victory if vote is fair
When the founding leader of Bangladesh, father of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was assassinated in 1975 after helping achieve independence from Pakistan, then-Foreign Minister Kamal Hos...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Long March-3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-4 lunar probe takes off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's Sichuan province on Dec. 8. | REUTERS

, , , , ,