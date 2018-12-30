109 applicants found to be denied entrance in Tokyo Medical University exam-rigging

A third-party probe has found that a total of 109 applicants were denied entrance to Tokyo Medical University over the four years through fiscal 2016 due to its exam score-rigging, the university said Saturday.

The applicants, of whom 66 were women, were denied admission even though they exceeded the score needed to pass, the university said, disclosing a final report by its third-party investigative committee.

The university unfairly reduced scores earned by those who had failed in past entrance exams, while boosting scores of other applicants.

Performance of some applicants was padded at the instruction of university staff, including a former chairman of the board of regents.

According to the report, the committee found a fax message indicating that a Diet member had requested the university to pass an applicant.

The committee believes the request was actually made, but it could not confirm any further details because it did not interview the lawmaker or anybody else linked to the request, the report said.

In a report released in October, the committee said a total of 69 applicants, including 55 women, were denied admission in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 even though their score exceeded the amount need to pass.