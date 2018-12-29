National

Airports, railways crowded ahead of New Year's holiday

Kyodo

The exodus of people spending the New Year’s holidays overseas or outside major metropolitan areas peaked Saturday, filling up seats on bullet trains and congesting roads.

As a wide area of the country was gripped by cold weather, the Meteorological Agency also warned the public to beware of heavy snow and possible disruptions of transportation systems from northern to western Japan, especially in Sea of Japan coastal areas.

On Saturday alone, more than 80,000 people were expected to leave the country from airports in the Tokyo area — 55,200 from Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture and 29,000 from Haneda airport in Ota Ward — according to airport officials.

The departure lobby at Narita was filled with families dragging suitcases as airport announcements urged them to complete boarding procedures ahead of time.

“I can’t wait to swim with dolphins,” said Naho Aya, a 9-year-old from Hachioji, western Tokyo, before leaving for Palau with her parents and grandparents.

Midori Kurino, a 30-year-old resident of Shiroi, Chiba Prefecture, said she will spend the New Year’s holiday abroad for the first time.

“I heard there will be a New Year’s countdown. I’m looking forward to enjoying a different new year,” Kurino said before leaving for Bali, Indonesia, with friends.

The Japan Road Traffic Information Center said traffic delays were in effect along outbound expressways near the Suzuka exit in Mie Prefecture, as well as the Toyota junction in Aichi Prefecture.

According to major train service operators, reserved seats on many bullet trains, including those of the Tokaido and Tohoku shinkansen lines departing from Tokyo Station, were almost sold out.

Also, 15- to 30-minute delays were seen between some sections on the Tokaido and Sanyo shinkansen lines on Saturday morning due to snow, according to the Central Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co.

On Saturday morning, the city of Aomori observed an accumulated snowfall of 200 centimeters, while the village of Okura, in Yamagata Prefecture, saw over 150 centimeters. Snow also fell on parts of central and western Japan, including Nagoya, and Matsue, Shimane Prefecture.

Heavy snow is expected to continue through Sunday in areas along the Sea of Japan coastline.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

At a Tokyo market, Nao Sakai (center) sells rice and mochi (glutinous rice cakes) made at Komeyakata, her family's shop in Yamagata Prefecture.
Traditional handmade mochi brings New Year's cheer
"Try our mochi," calls out Nao Sakai at a Tokyo market as she sells rice and rice cakes made at her family's shop in Yamagata Prefecture. Mochi, or glutinous rice cake, is a popular tre...
Image Not Available
About 40 dogs die in fire at breeding facility in Japan
About 40 dogs died in a fire Friday night at a breeding facility in Katsuragi, Nara Prefecture, police said. No one was injured in the blaze at the single-story wooden facility with a floor spac...
Princess Kako, a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, arrives at the venue of the 30th International Olympiad in Informatics in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sept. 2.
Princess Kako, granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, turns 24
Princess Kako, a grandchild of Emperor Akihito and the younger daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, turned 24 on Saturday. The princess, who performs official duties while studying at ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Holidaymakers crowd a platform at Shin-Osaka Station on Saturday, as they head back to their hometowns for the New Year's holidays. | KYODO

, , ,