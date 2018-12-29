Asia Pacific

China releases Canadian teacher Sarah McIver, accused of working illegally

Reuters

MONTREAL - A Canadian citizen who was detained in China this month has returned to Canada after being released from custody, a Canadian government spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman did not specify when the Canadian was released or returned to Canada. Earlier in the day, broadcaster CBC identified the citizen as Canadian teacher Sarah McIver.

China’s Foreign Ministry said this month that McIver was undergoing “administrative punishment” for working illegally.

McIver was the third Canadian to be detained by China following the Dec. 1 arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., but a Canadian official said there was no reason to believe that the woman’s detention was linked to the earlier arrests.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland did not mention the woman in calling for the release of the other two Canadians a week ago.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Saturday, a Chinese court will hear an appeal in the case of a Canadian citizen held on drugs charges, that could further test the tense relations between the two countries.

The high court in the city of Dalian in the northeastern province of Liaoning will hear the appeal of Robert Lloyd Schellenberg from 2 p.m., it said in a statement earlier in the week.

A Dalian government news portal said Schellenberg was a Canadian and that this was an appeal hearing after he was found by an earlier ruling to have smuggled “an enormous amount of drugs” into China.

Canada’s government said earlier in the week it had been following the case for several years and providing consular assistance, but could provide no other details, citing privacy concerns.

Drugs offenses are usually punished severely in China.

China executed a Briton caught smuggling heroin in 2009, prompting a British outcry over what it said was the lack of any mental health assessment.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Students hold up signs as they protest against the change in a student-run Marxist group's leadership at Peking University in Beijing on Friday.
Chinese police detain students protesting crackdown on Marxist group
Chinese police detained a group of students on Friday who were protesting against a crackdown on a campus Marxist society, whose former head was held by police on the 125th birthday of the founder ...
Security officers surround Li Wenzu, the wife of detained Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, as she attempts to deliver a petition to the Supreme People's Court petition office in Beijing on Friday.
Li Wenzu, wife of detained Chinese lawyer, blocked from submitting court petition
The wife of a detained Chinese human rights lawyer was on Friday barred from submitting a petition to a Beijing court over the handling of her husband's case. Li Wenzu, who earlier this week was...
Following the passage of Typhoon Jebi in early September, ships lie stranded on a breakwater at the port of Amagasakinishinomiya in Hyogo Prefecture. 
U.K. charity says 10 worst climate-linked disasters this year caused an estimated $85 billion in ...
From floods to extreme heat, 10 of the worst climate-linked disasters in 2018 caused at least $84.8 billion worth of damage, a study released by the charity Christian Aid said on Thursday. Extre...

,