Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Nikkei ends year with 12% loss after logging first annual fall since 2011

JIJI

The benchmark Nikkei average snapped a six-year winning streak Friday to end 2018 down more than 12 percent after being pressured by selling following a spike the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 62.85 points, or 0.31 percent, to close the year’s final session at 20,014.77. It shot up 750.56 points on Thursday.

The key yardstick on the Tokyo Stock Exchange marked its first annual fall under the second administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who took office in December 2012 touting Abenomics, his reflationist policies based on fiscal spending, radical monetary easing and vows of structural reforms.

For the whole of 2018, the Nikkei average sank 2,750.17 points, or 12.08 percent.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 7.54 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,494.09 after gaining 70.16 points the previous day. For the year, the index plunged 323.47 points, or 17.80 percent.

Brokers said the market’s downside was apparently underpinned by purchases of exchange-traded funds by the Bank of Japan.

Stocks were hurt by “intermittent selling on a rally,” Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said, expressing his view that Friday’s trading was led by individual investors.

Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co., said solid performances of other Asian equity markets gave some underpinnings to Japanese stocks.

Investors “were engaged in adjusting trading positions” prior to the year-end and New Year holidays, an official at an online brokerage said.

The official suggested that trading was not active, reflecting worries that dollar-yen rates may show violent movements during the six-day string of holidays through Thursday in Japan.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,166 to 891 in the TSE’s first section, while 72 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.195 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.576 billion shares.

Nitori closed 3.58 percent lower, as the furniture retailer kept its forecast for group operating profit for the year ending next February unchanged at ¥99 billion even though profit for March-November this year grew 10.8 percent year on year to ¥78.033 billion.

Department store operator J. Front Retailing dived 8.96 percent after announcing Thursday that its March-November operating profit slipped 10.6 percent from a year earlier to ¥33.853 billion.

Also on the minus side were drugmaker Eisai and clothing retailer Fast Retailing.

By contrast, precision parts manufacturer Star Micronics, industrial equipment-maker Fanuc and mobile phone carrier KDDI were upbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March 2019 contract on the Nikkei average shed 180 points to end at 19,840.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar falls to ¥110.40 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was softer around ¥110.40 in late Tokyo trading Friday, weighed down by sales that preceded year-end and New Year holidays in Japan. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.40-40, down fr...
Former national soccer team manager Akira Nishino rings the bell at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday after the bourse ended the year's final trading session. Nishino was invited as a guest to the closing ceremony.
China-U.S. trade spat's influence likely to send Tokyo stocks into another slide in 2019
The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended its final day of 2018 trading slightly lower Friday and the bourse is likely to face another difficult 12 months due to the U.S.-China trade spat that is likely to co...
Mitsubishi Motor Corp. employees work on an assembly plant. The nation's industrial output in November fell 1.1 percent from the previous month, government data showed Friday.
Japan's November industrial output slips 1.1% from October: ministry
Industrial output in November fell 1.1 percent from the previous month after seeing a jump in October on the back of recovery from natural disasters in the summer, government data showed Friday....

, , ,