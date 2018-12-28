Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar falls to ¥110.40 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was softer around ¥110.40 in late Tokyo trading Friday, weighed down by sales that preceded year-end and New Year holidays in Japan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.40-40, down from ¥110.92-93 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1455-1455, up from $1.1380-1381, and at ¥126.51-52, up from ¥126.31-32.

After moving around ¥110.80 in early trading, the dollar fell to around ¥110.50 in late morning trading in line with a drop in Japanese share prices.

The U.S. currency dropped further to around ¥110.40 in late trading due to preholiday position-adjustment sales, traders said.

“The dollar-yen pair was pressured partly by concerns over a further plunge” in U.S. equities after they showed wild swings on Thursday, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service company said.

