National

Well-known Japanese photojournalist Ryuichi Hirokawa admits to sexual harassment

Kyodo

Ryuichi Hirokawa, an internationally recognized Japanese photojournalist, has admitted to sexual harassment that was reported by a weekly magazine, according to a publisher for which he served as a director.

The publisher of the monthly photojournalism magazine Days Japan said Wednesday it has dismissed Hirokawa, 75, as representative director after he said part of Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine’s report was true, according to the company’s lawyer.

The New Year issue of the weekly magazine reported that Hirokawa sexually harassed several women, including those aspiring to be photographers as well as a former assistant.

“I apologize from the bottom of my heart for people I hurt because of my insincere way of facing them,” Hirokawa said in his statement posted on the publisher’s website. “I did not realize that I was hurting them.”

Covering social issues in Japan and abroad, Days Japan was launched in 2004 by Hirokawa and others. It announced in November it will discontinue after the March edition is published, in February, due to slumping sales.

Hirokawa is particularly known for his work covering the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident and the circumstances of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

Kumejima Museum in Kumejima Island, Okinawa Prefecture, said Thursday that it will cancel an exhibition of Hirokawa’s works, which had been scheduled to be held at the museum starting Jan. 4.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Officials from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency inspect Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Dec. 12, following a small fire incident due to a protest.
Yasukuni protesters from Hong Kong to face trespassing charges
Two Hong Kong activists who were arrested by Japanese police for trespassing after staging a protest at the Yasukuni Shrine two weeks ago will be prosecuted in Japan in February, a local legisla...
The estimated cost to scrap the Monju fast-breeder reactor in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, is around ¥150 billion, according to facility owner Japan Atomic Energy Agency.
Costs to decommission JAEA nuclear facilities estimated at ¥1.9 trillion, agency says
The costs to decommission 79 nuclear facilities owned by the Japan Atomic Energy Agency have been estimated to total ¥1.9 trillion over some 70 years, according to the agency. The es...
Image Not Available
Police called as filming of TV comedy show draws massive crowd at Tokyo park
Police were called out to deal with traffic congestion and noise disturbance in the early hours of Thursday after a huge crowd gathered to watch a popular entertainment TV program being filmed at a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ryuichi Hirokawa | KYODO

, , ,