Frenchman tries to cross Atlantic in barrel capsule, relying only on currents

AP

PARIS - A 71-year-old Frenchman has departed on a journey across the Atlantic in a specially constructed barrel capsule, designed to use ocean currents alone to propel him across the sea.

Jean-Jacques Savin set off from El Hierro in Spain’s Canary Islands on Wednesday and is aiming to complete his 4,500-km (2,800-mile) journey to the Caribbean in about three months.

Savin will drop markers from his 3-meter (10-foot) long, 2.1-meter (7-foot) wide resin-coated plywood capsule along the trip to assist oceanographers in their study of currents in the Atlantic Ocean.

The barrel is equipped with a galley and a berth with straps to keep him from being thrown about by rough seas.

