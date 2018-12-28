Mourners and police officers from around the country attend a memorial service before the funeral for fallen Florence police officer Sgt. Terrence Carraway at the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina, in October. Sgt. Carraway was killed in the line of duty Oct. 3. More police officers have died in the line of duty this year than in 2017. That's according to data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. | AP

World

Deaths of police officers on duty across U.S. surged to 144 in 2018

AP

WASHINGTON - More police officers have died in the line of duty this year in the United States than in 2017, according to data released Thursday.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund said in a report that 144 federal, state and local officers have died so far in 2018. That figure represents roughly a 12 percent increase from the 129 who died in 2017.

The majority of the officers who died were shot or fatally injured in car crashes. Other deaths involved heart attacks, drownings and cancer and other illnesses developed by responders to the World Trade Center attack.

Eight of the officers were killed during investigative activity and six were killed while responding to calls of a domestic disturbance, according to the report. Two were killed while serving warrants, two died while handling or transporting prisoners and two others were inadvertently shot by other officers.

The officers who died in 2018 include a sheriff’s deputy in Sacramento County, California, killed in a shootout, and a Greensboro, North Carolina police officer killed in a car crash while responding to a call for a robbery in progress.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A man walks past ransacked tents by demonstrators near the Ebola transit center in Beni, Congo, following a demonstration against the postponement of elections in the territory of Beni and the city of Butembo on Thursday.
Patients flee after Ebola holding center is attacked by election-delay protesters in Congo
Patients being monitored as possible Ebola patients fled a camp in eastern DR Congo on Thursday after it was attacked by demonstrators protesting further delays to the country's election, the healt...
Image Not Available
U.S. government backs war memorial's giant cross deemed by critics as unconstitutional
The U.S. government Thursday asked the Supreme Court to rule in favor of a giant cross that serves as a war memorial, which critics say is an unconstitutional state religious endorsement. "The r...
This Dec, 12 photo provided by Catarina Gomez on Thursday shows her half-brother, Felipe Gomez Alonzo, 8, near her home in Yalambojoch, Guatemala. The 8-year-old boy died in U.S. custody at a New Mexico hospital on Christmas Eve after suffering a cough, vomiting and fever, authorities said. The cause is under investigation.
Dad of Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody heard rumors they could cross border to better life
The father of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody took his son to the border after hearing rumors that parents and their children would be allowed to migrate to the United States ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mourners and police officers from around the country attend a memorial service before the funeral for fallen Florence police officer Sgt. Terrence Carraway at the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina, in October. Sgt. Carraway was killed in the line of duty Oct. 3. More police officers have died in the line of duty this year than in 2017. That's according to data compiled by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. | AP

, ,