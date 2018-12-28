A combination picture shows logos of Japan's Nissan and France's Renault on cars in Strasbourg, eastern France, in 2012. | REUTERS

Business

Renault union calls for more transparency over Dutch holding company amid Carlos Ghosn scandal

Reuters

PARIS - France’s CGT union has called for more transparency at Renault and its Dutch holding company and asked the French government, one of the carmaker’s shareholders, to try to shed light on its workings, a CGT representative said on Thursday.

Renault, and its alliance with Nissan Motor Co., has been in the spotlight after the partnership’s architect, Carlos Ghosn, was arrested in mid-November in Japan amid allegations his Nissan income was understated.

The CGT wrote to French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire in early December questioning the way Renault had handled the affair and to denounce a lack of transparency at RNBV, a joint Renault-Nissan holding company based in the Netherlands, FranceInfo reported on Thursday.

A CGT spokesman confirmed the union had reached out to Le Maire and to Renault’s deputy CEO, Thierry Bollore, adding it was calling for clarity on additional wage payments made via RNBV to an unidentified member of the French carmaker’s executive committee.

“Workers have no information about RNBV,” the CGT spokesman said.

Spokesmen for Le Maire and for Renault declined comment. The French state owns 15 percent of Renault.

Executives from both carmakers in the Renault-Nissan alliance looked at least twice at legal ways to pay Ghosn undisclosed income through the partners’ shared finances, including via RNBV, Reuters reported earlier in December.

The two efforts discussed were ultimately abandoned.

Ghosn, who remains Renault’s chairman and chief executive but was ousted as Nissan’s chairman, has been in a Tokyo jail since mid-November.

He had been expected to possibly go free on bail last Friday but was re-arrested by Japanese prosecutors on new allegations of making Nissan shoulder $16.6 million in personal investment losses.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Workers walk past large-sized liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under construction at the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering facility in Geoje Island, South Korea. Dec. 7. The boom in U.S. fossil-fuel production has been matched by a rush on the other side of the Pacific to build the tankers needed to help supply the seemingly unquenchable thirst for energy among Asia's top economies.
U.S. fossil fuel export boom spurs growth and raises climate worries
In South Korea's largest shipyard, thousands of workers in yellow hard hats move ceaselessly between towering cranes lifting hulks of steel. They look like a hive of bees scurrying over a massive c...
The "Fearless Girl" statue stands outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York Thursday,. Volatility returned to U.S. markets, with stocks tumbling back toward a bear market after the biggest rally in nearly a decade evaporates.
U.S. stocks down sharply day after Dow's record gain as will Christmas week continues
Stocks are down sharply, unable to build on the prior day's strong performance, as Wall Street's wild Christmas week rolls on. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped nearly 300 points in late ...
A London taxi carrying advertising for Chinese technology giant Huawei waits outside Charing Cross railway station in central London on Thursday. British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned of his "very deep concerns" about Chinese technology giant Huawei being involved in the use of 5G on Britain's mobile network, The Times reported Thursday.
Britain voices 'grave' concerns over China's Huawei involvement in U.K. 5G
British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson has warned of his "very deep concerns" about Chinese technology giant Huawei being involved in the use of 5G on Britain's mobile network, The Times report...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A combination picture shows logos of Japan's Nissan and France's Renault on cars in Strasbourg, eastern France, in 2012. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,