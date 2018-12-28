This photo released by Colin O'Brady on Dec. 13 shows O'Brady doing a handstand in Antarctica. The American adventurer Wednesday becme the first person to complete a solo trek across Antarctica without assistance of any kind. Briton Louis Rudd is following closely on his heels. | COLIN O'BRADY / VIA AFP-JIJI

Second man nears end of historic unassisted solo trek across Antarctica, on heels of American’s feat

NEW YORK - A British adventurer is close to becoming the second person to traverse Antarctica completely unassisted.

Louis Rudd’s expedition blog shows he has only has about 50 miles left on the journey across the continent and is expected to finish Saturday.

If the Hereford, England, resident completes the journey, he’ll become the second man to do so after Colin O’Brady of Portland, Oregon, became the first Wednesday.

The more than 900-mile (1,448-km) trek took O’Brady 54 days. O’Brady and Rudd were competing to become the first to travel across Antarctica without getting new supplies or help from the wind.

Rudd’s solo is in honor of his close friend and fellow British explorer, Henry Worsley, who died near the end of his attempt at an unassisted solo trek across Antarctica in 2016.

