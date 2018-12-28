This UGC photo provided by tour guide Adolf Erlingsson on Thursday shows the aftermath of an SUV crash, in Skeidararsandur, Iceland. The SUV, carrying seven members of a British family, plunged off a high bridge Thursday in Iceland, killing three people and critically injuring the others, authorities said. | ADOLF ERLINGSSON / VIA AP

World

Iceland SUV plunge claims three British tourists, leaves four in critical condition

AP

REYKJAVIK - An SUV carrying seven members of a British family plunged off a high bridge Thursday in Iceland, killing three people and critically injuring the others, authorities said.

Icelandic police said one child was among the dead and two were among the injured.

The accident occurred about 9.30 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle slammed through a railing on the one-lane bridge at Skeidararsandur, a vast sand plain in southern Iceland. The car landed on a rocky river bank.

Police say it remains unclear what caused the British driver to lose control of the vehicle but temperatures were around freezing at the time. The accident occurred hours before this North Atlantic island saw sunrise, which hit the capital, Reykjavik, at 11:23 a.m. Thursday.

Tour guide Adolf Erlingsson was among the first on the scene.

“It was horrible,” he told The Associated Press. “The car seemed to have hit the ground many meters from where it stopped. We struggled getting everyone out.”

Police only identified the victims as British; their names and ages have not been released. The four who survived were flown by helicopter to a hospital in Reykjavik.

The accident took place on Road No. 1, which runs for 1,337 km (830 miles) as it connects coastal towns and villages on this volcanic island of 350,000 people.

Iceland has seen a gigantic tourist boom in the last several years but its infrastructure has not always kept up. Roads are usually narrow, with many one-lane bridges.

Of the 18 people who have died in traffic accidents in Iceland this year, half of them have been foreign nationals. Last year was the first on record when more foreigners died than residents, according to the Icelandic Transport Authority.

This year 2.5 million tourists visited Iceland, compared with half a million in 2011, according to the Icelandic Tourist Board.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This composite image made available by NASA shows the Kuiper Belt object nicknamed "Ultima Thule," indicated by the crosshairs at center, with stars surrounding it on Aug. 16 made by the New Horizons spacecraft. The brightness of the stars was subtracted from the final image using a separate photo from September 2017, before the object itself could be detected.
Pluto explorer set to usher in new year at orb 4 billion miles away
The spacecraft team that brought us close-ups of Pluto will ring in the new year by exploring an even more distant and mysterious world. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft will zip past the scrawny,...
Image Not Available
Michelle Obama tops Hillary Clinton as America's most admired woman
Former first lady Hillary Clinton's 17-year run as the woman Americans admire most is over. Another former first lady, Michelle Obama, has deposed Clinton as America's most admired woman, accord...
Sam Gaspardo poses for a portrait at the Associated Press bureau in Minneapolis Dec. 18. She said police in Woodbury, Minnesota, lacked a sense of urgency when she first reported that she had been sexually assaulted in 2011 and that she was given the runaround and placed on hold indefinitely when trying to follow up on her case.
Despite #MeToo empowerment, rape cases still confound police across U.S. as closure rate falls
The #MeToo movement is empowering victims of sexual assault to speak up like never before, but what should be a watershed moment for holding assailants accountable has coincided with a troubling tr...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This UGC photo provided by tour guide Adolf Erlingsson on Thursday shows the aftermath of an SUV crash, in Skeidararsandur, Iceland. The SUV, carrying seven members of a British family, plunged off a high bridge Thursday in Iceland, killing three people and critically injuring the others, authorities said. | ADOLF ERLINGSSON / VIA AP

, , ,