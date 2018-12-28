President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet members of the military at a hangar rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Wednesday. | AP

World / Politics

Trump draws flak for tweeting video of secretive SEAL team in Iraq, falsely claiming pay hike for forces

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump may have inadvertently unmasked a Navy SEAL team during his short visit to a U.S. base in Iraq this week.

Ordinarily, the whereabouts of special operations forces are a closely held secret. In the rare instances when they are filmed while in a combat zone, their faces and other identifying features are usually blurred out.

But after his lightning trip to Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Wednesday, Trump tweeted a video of him posing for photos with U.S. troops, shaking their hands and signing mementos.

In one scene, he is giving a thumbs up alongside a group of what appear to be special operations forces.

According to the pool report of the event, held in a dining hall at the base, a man called Kyu Lee told Trump he was the chaplain for SEAL Team Five.

Lee recalled Trump telling him: “Hey, in that case, let’s take a picture.”

While the president has broad authority to declassify information, so his tweet likely didn’t run afoul of any rules, some observers called it a breach of operational security.

Revealing identities “even if it’s the commander-in-chief, would prove a propaganda boom if any of this personnel are detained by a hostile government or captured by a terrorist group,” Malcolm Nance, a former U.S. Navy intelligence specialist, told Newsweek.

Special Operations Command (SOCOM) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump also drew criticism in the U.S. for repeating a previously debunked claim that he had secured military members a pay raise for the first time in 10 years, when in fact the Pentagon has increased pay each year.

In Iraq following the visit, pro-Iran lawmakers called for the government to expel U.S. forces.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This composite image made available by NASA shows the Kuiper Belt object nicknamed "Ultima Thule," indicated by the crosshairs at center, with stars surrounding it on Aug. 16 made by the New Horizons spacecraft. The brightness of the stars was subtracted from the final image using a separate photo from September 2017, before the object itself could be detected.
Pluto explorer set to usher in new year at orb 4 billion miles away
The spacecraft team that brought us close-ups of Pluto will ring in the new year by exploring an even more distant and mysterious world. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft will zip past the scrawny,...
Image Not Available
Michelle Obama tops Hillary Clinton as America's most admired woman
Former first lady Hillary Clinton's 17-year run as the woman Americans admire most is over. Another former first lady, Michelle Obama, has deposed Clinton as America's most admired woman, accord...
This UGC photo provided by tour guide Adolf Erlingsson on Thursday shows the aftermath of an SUV crash, in Skeidararsandur, Iceland. The SUV, carrying seven members of a British family, plunged off a high bridge Thursday in Iceland, killing three people and critically injuring the others, authorities said.
Iceland SUV plunge claims three British tourists, leaves four in critical condition
An SUV carrying seven members of a British family plunged off a high bridge Thursday in Iceland, killing three people and critically injuring the others, authorities said. Icelandic police said ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet members of the military at a hangar rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Wednesday. | AP

, , , ,