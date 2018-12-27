An Argentine woman (second, left) who was abducted 32 years ago, and her 9-year-old son (second, right), are escorted by police into a car in Oran, Salta Province, Argentina, on Sunday after being freed during a joint operation between the Argentine and Bolivian police in the Bolivian southern border town of Bermejo. | HO / ARGENTINE POLICE / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Argentine woman rescued in Bolivia 32 years after kidnapping at age 13 by human traffickers

AFP-JIJI

BUENOS AIRES - An Argentine woman kidnapped 32 years ago as a teenager has been found alive and well in Bolivia following a joint investigation between the two countries, Argentine police said Wednesday.

Now 45, the woman was the victim of human trafficking at just 13 years old, police said.

Bolivian officers had been gathering evidence on the woman’s whereabouts for several months at the behest of their Argentine counterparts, before locating her in a small town in the south of the country.

Once Bolivian authorities gave the authorization, police liberated the woman and her son.

The pair were transferred to Mar del Plata, her home town some 400 km (250 miles) to the south of Buenos Aires, where she was reunited with family, Argentine police said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This picture taken and released by the Ukrainian presidential press service shows (from left) Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov (left) and Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman (right) listening to Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko during a session of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in Kiev on Wednesday.
Poroshenko declares end to martial law in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday announced the end of martial law in the country's border regions that was introduced last month after Russia's seizure of three of Kiev's navy vess...
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet military personnel at the dining facility during an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Wednesday.
Trump in Iraq on surprise first visit to troops in troubled region amid Syria pullout moves
President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Iraq on Wednesday, leaving behind a partially shuttered U.S. government to greet American troops helping hold off extremists in a country where t...
A picture taken on Dec. 21 from the south Lebanese village of Ramyeh shows an Israeli military outpost across the border. The Israeli army said it has blown up a cross-border tunnel dug by Hezbollah from Lebanon.
Israeli army says it destroyed another Hezbollah tunnel on Lebanon border
The Israeli military on Wednesday destroyed another cross-border tunnel it says was built by Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, sending a loud explosion throughout the volatile area. Israel thi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An Argentine woman (second, left) who was abducted 32 years ago, and her 9-year-old son (second, right), are escorted by police into a car in Oran, Salta Province, Argentina, on Sunday after being freed during a joint operation between the Argentine and Bolivian police in the Bolivian southern border town of Bermejo. | HO / ARGENTINE POLICE / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , ,