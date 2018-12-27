World / Politics

Trump’s acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker falsely claimed scholar-athlete honor: report

Reuters

WASHINGTON - Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has incorrectly claimed in government documents that he had been named an Academic All-American while playing football at the University of Iowa, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

It said Whitaker made the claim in his biography on his former law firm’s website and on a resume sent in 2014 to the chief executive of a now-closed patent-marketing firm, for which he sat on the advisory board.

The resume was included in documents released by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last month, the Journal said.

President Donald Trump named Whitaker to his position on Nov. 7, immediately after he ousted former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom he had criticized for recusing himself from an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Whitaker had been Sessions’ chief of staff, a former U.S. attorney and a conservative commentator.

“Mr. Whitaker’s name doesn’t appear in the list of Academic All-Americans on the website of the organization that bestows the annual honor, the College Sports Information Directors of America,” the Journal said.

It quoted a spokeswoman for the organization, Barb Kowal, as saying it had no record showing Whitaker, who was a tight end on the University of Iowa team from 1990 to 1992 and went on to earn business and law degrees from the university, was ever an Academic All-American.

Kowal said it appeared that Whitaker was given a lower-level honor, according to the Journal.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said Whitaker had relied on a 1993 University of Iowa football guide that had listed him as a “GTE District VII academic All-American,” the Journal said. GTE was the contest sponsor at that time.

The Journal quoted an assistant athletic director at the University of Iowa, Steve Roe, as saying any confusion could be partly from “how we listed it in our media guide.”

A high-raking Justice Department official said last week Whitaker had decided not to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, disregarding advice from department ethics officials.

Earlier this month Trump said he would nominate William Barr, who was attorney general under former President George H.W. Bush in the 1990s, to be the Justice Department’s new permanent chief, replacing Whitaker. The nomination needs Senate approval.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Mohammad Ziauddin of the Pakistan Press Foundation, a free press advocacy group, speaks to The Associated Press, in Islamabad in June. There are currently 89 private television channels licensed by the government. Most of the privately-owned channels emerged in just the last 15 years and are owned by big businesses, said Ziauddin. In the last two months of 2018, hundreds of journalists have been laid off as government advertising — a key source of revenue — has been drastically reduced.
Pakistan's journalists complain of increasing censorship, blame intel agency
Pakistani journalists, who have taken on military dictators and been beaten and jailed in the pursuit of a free press, say they now face a form of censorship that is more subtle but no less chil...
This frame grab from a video provided by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows missiles flying near Damascus Tuesday. Israeli warplanes flying over Lebanon fired missiles toward areas near the Syrian capital late Tuesday, hitting an arms depot and wounding three soldiers, Syrian state media reported, saying that most of the missiles were shot down by air defense units.
Russia: Israeli airstrike on Syria targets threatened civilian flights
The Russian military on Wednesday criticized an alleged Israeli airstrike near the Syrian capital, saying it endangered civilian flights. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konash...
Congo's National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) spokesman, Jean-Pierre Kalamba, addresses a news conference in Kinshasa Wednesday.
Three key Congo opposition cities excluded from presidential poll ostensibly on security and heal...
Voters in three Congolese cities known as anti-government strongholds will be excluded from Sunday's presidential elections on security and health grounds, officials said, prompting calls for prote...

, , , , ,