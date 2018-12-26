World

Two held for sparking panic with dummy guns at Paris CDG airport

Reuters

PARIS - French police arrested two people who brandished dummy guns at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on Wednesday, causing panic and a temporary evacuation of a terminal, airport authorities and local media said.

“The individuals were held around 8:30 a.m. As a precaution, a security perimeter was put in place for around 45 minutes. During that period, flights and other operations were delayed at the terminal,” an airport spokesman said.

He said operations were back to normal at Terminal 2AC by 1130 GMT, but declined to say how many flights were delayed or why the individuals were detained.

FranceInfo reported that two young men were held after they were spotted taking what proved to be toy guns out of their bags. Security officials at the airport could not be reached for comment.

France has maintained a high security alert since a spate of Islamist militant attacks began in 2015. Most happened in 2015-16 but have continued sporadically, most lately at a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Dec. 11 in which five people were killed by a gunman who was later shot dead.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Congo delays Sunday's election for months in Ebola zone
Congo's already long-delayed election set for Sunday will be postponed for months in certain communities where a deadly Ebola virus outbreak has infected hundreds of people, the country's electo...
A Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) rebel is seen walking by the site of a plane crash that killed Rwanda's then-President Juvenal Habyarimana in this May 23, 1994, photo taken in Kigali.
France drops probe of air crash that led to Rwandan genocide
French authorities have dropped a sensitive investigation into the plane crash that sparked Rwanda's 1994 genocide, citing lack of sufficient evidence. Several people close to Rwanda's c...
Turkey-backed Syrian fighters walk down a road in the town of Krata, near the rebel-held border town of Jarabulus, on Monday.
Doubts raised over Turkey's ability to 'eradicate' IS after U.S. pullout
A withdrawal of American ground forces in Syria will give Turkey freer rein to target Washington's Kurdish partners in the fight against the Islamic State extremist group but analysts doubt Ankara'...

, , , ,