Tokyo 2020 Olympic volunteer drive exceeds target with 186,000 applicants

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games said Wednesday they have received applications from 186,101 people, more than double their recruitment target of 80,000 volunteers.

Of the people who turned in applications by the 5 p.m. deadline on Friday, 63 percent were female and 37 percent were non-Japanese.

The committee had hoped to attract 80,000 volunteers through online recruitment, which started in September. The volunteers will provide personal, operational and media support and become the “face of the games,” the organizers said.

Orientation sessions will start in February and basic training next October.

Separately, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it has received 36,649 applications for “city volunteers,” who will provide transport and sightseeing information to visitors during the Olympics and Paralympics.

The nation’s capital said it also surpassed its initial target of 20,000 volunteers.

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to be held between July 24 and Aug. 9, 2020, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.