Tokyo stocks end higher in volatile session

Stocks finished a volatile session higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, supported by buying in anticipation of a technical rebound after the previous day’s sell-off.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 171.32 points, or 0.89 percent, to end at 19,327.06, after diving 1,010.45 points Tuesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 15.92 points, or 1.12 percent, at 1,431.47. It plunged 72.64 points the previous day.

The Nikkei average gained over 370 points briefly in the morning on buying from investors expecting a rally and the yen’s slight weakness, brokers said.

But in the afternoon, the market lost steam as stock index futures dropped following the weakness of U.S. futures, the brokers said.

The Nikkei average temporarily fell below 19,000 for the first time since April 25, 2017, on an intraday basis.

The indicator soon turned around and closed higher thanks to late-session purchases.

Tokyo stocks attracted repurchases after being “oversold” the previous day, a market source said. The Nikkei average lost more than 2,300 points over the five sessions through Tuesday.

But an official of a brokerage firm said, “The market lacked energy amid thin trading during the Christmas holiday period.”

Investors are concerned about a possible negative impact of a prolonged partial shutdown of the U.S. government, said Hiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Saxo Bank Securities Ltd.

While admitting Tokyo stocks have grown affordable, Kuramochi said the market is unlikely to get back to an upward trend soon unless investor concerns over further global stock price drops are dispelled.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,831 to 254 in the TSE’s first section, while 38 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.388 billion shares from 1.716 billion shares Tuesday.

Factory automation companies attracted buybacks after being oversold, brokers said. Fanuc Corp. added 2.44 percent, Keyence Corp. 2.87 percent and Yaskawa Electric Corp. 1.31 percent.

Kose Corp. gained 3.45 percent after Nomura Securities Co. revised up its investment rating and target stock price for the cosmetics maker.

Also on the plus side were game-maker Nintendo Co. and drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

On the other hand, Japan Tobacco Inc. lost 2.92 percent as the company went ex-dividend Wednesday.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March 2019 contract on the Nikkei average advanced 420 points to end at 19,390.