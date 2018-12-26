U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls from the White House on Monday. | REUTERS

World

Seven-year-old girl who spoke to Trump about Santa still believes

AP

WASHINGTON - A 7-year-old girl who talked to President Donald Trump on Christmas Eve still left out milk and cookies for Santa despite the president telling her it was “marginal” for a child of her age to still believe in the jolly old fellow.

Then again, Collman Lloyd of Lexington, South Carolina, says she had never heard the word “marginal” before.

Collman had called the NORAD Tracks Santa program Monday night to check on Santa’s journey delivering toys. In an interview with the Post and Courier of Charleston, she said the scientist who answered the NORAD phone asked her if she would like to speak to the president.

Six minutes later, Trump was on the line. “Are you still a believer in Santa?” Trump asked. When she responded, “Yes, sir,” the president added, “Because at 7, that’s marginal, right?”

Collman didn’t know what “marginal” meant and simply answered, “Yes, sir.” Trump closed by saying, “Well, you just enjoy yourself.”

Trump’s chat with Collman was initially reported as being with a boy named Coleman. Only Trump’s end of the conversation could be heard by reporters, but Collman’s family later posted video of the call on YouTube.

Collman told the Post and Courier that she and her 10-year-old sister and 5-year-old brother left iced sugar cookies and chocolate milk for Santa. She reported that Christmas morning, the food was gone and presents were under the tree.

In addition to the NORAD Tracks Santa program and church services Christmas Eve, Trump participated in another holiday tradition, wishing U.S. troops stationed around the country and the globe a merry Christmas. He spoke Tuesday by video conference to members of all five branches of the U.S. military.

“I know it’s a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I want you to know that every American family is eternally grateful to you, and we’re holding you close in our hearts, thoughts and prayers,” Trump said. “We love what you do and love your work. Amazing people.”

The president spent a rare Christmas in Washington because of a stalemate with Congress over government funding that left several departments and agencies shuttered since the weekend, affecting the livelihoods of some 800,000 federal employees.

Trump usually celebrates Christmas at his Florida estate. He scrapped plans to travel to Palm Beach because of the shutdown.

“I thought it would be wrong for me to be with my family,” he told reporters in the Oval Office after the give and take with members of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard from their stations in Guam, Bahrain, Qatar and Alaska.

“My family is in Florida, Palm Beach, and I just didn’t want to go down and be there when other people are hurting,” Trump said. He didn’t say which family members were at the Mar-a-Lago estate.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An agent from the border patrol observes near the Mexico-U.S. border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico, and Sunland Park, New Mexico, last year. An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody early Tuesday, U.S. immigration authorities said.
U.S. says second Guatemalan child, 8, has died of apparent illness while in immigration custody
An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody in New Mexico early Tuesday, U.S. immigration authorities said, marking the second death of an immigrant child in detention this month. ...
Soldiers keep watch at the scene where the helicopter transporting Martha Erika Alonso, a senior opposition figure and governor of the state of Puebla, and her husband, Rafael Moreno, a senator and former Puebla governor, crashed, in Santa Maria Coronango, in the Mexican state of Puebla Tuesday.
Mexico invites U.S. experts to probe copter crash that killed Puebla governor, her spouse
Mexico has invited experts from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to investigate a helicopter crash that killed the governor of the western state of Puebla and her husband. Mexico's ...
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls from the White House in Washington Monday.
Twitter lights up like Christmas tree as Trump challenges 7-year-old's belief in Santa
President Donald Trump set off a Christmas social media storm when he asked whether a 7-year-old was too old to believe in Santa Claus, capping a week of plunging stocks, a government shutdown and ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls from the White House on Monday. | REUTERS

, ,