Soldiers keep watch at the scene where the helicopter transporting Martha Erika Alonso, a senior opposition figure and governor of the state of Puebla, and her husband, Rafael Moreno, a senator and former Puebla governor, crashed, in Santa Maria Coronango, in the Mexican state of Puebla Tuesday. | REUTERS

Mexico invites U.S. experts to probe copter crash that killed Puebla governor, her spouse

MEXICO CITY - Mexico has invited experts from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to investigate a helicopter crash that killed the governor of the western state of Puebla and her husband.

Mexico’s assistant transportation secretary says the invitation was made “to leave no doubts” about the Monday crash that killed opposition Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, ex-Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle.

Carlos Moran said Tuesday that the manufacturers of the helicopter and its engines will participate in the investigation, and it was too early to determine whether mechanical problems played a role.

Two pilots and a third passenger also died in the crash. The pilots were described as experienced, though one had spent much of his career flying fixed-wing aircraft.

Soldiers keep watch at the scene where the helicopter transporting Martha Erika Alonso, a senior opposition figure and governor of the state of Puebla, and her husband, Rafael Moreno, a senator and former Puebla governor, crashed, in Santa Maria Coronango, in the Mexican state of Puebla Tuesday. | REUTERS The scene of a helicopter crash in which the governor of the Mexican state of Puebla, Martha Erika Alonso, and her husband, a senator and former governor of the same region, Rafael Moreno, died when the chopper plummeted to the ground in San Pedro Tlaltenango after taking off from nearby Puebla is seen Monday. | AFP-JIJI Then-Puebla state Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle and his wife, Martha Erika Alonso, chat during an event in Puebla, Mexico, in 2012. | REUTERS

