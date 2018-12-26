Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin talks with reporters at the White House in Washington Dec. 3. Trump says he has confidence in Mnuchin, calling him a "very talented guy" and a "very smart person." | AP

Business / Economy

Trump heaps praise on Treasury chief Steve Mnuchin but hits Fed again on rate rises

Reuters

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed confidence in Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin amid worries over a weakening economy and a stock market slump, but repeated his criticism of the U.S. Federal Reserve, saying it has raised interest rates too quickly.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office after a Christmas video conference with U.S. troops deployed abroad, Trump also said U.S. companies were “the greatest in the world” and presented a “tremendous” buying opportunity.

Asked if he has confidence in Mnuchin, Trump said: “Yes, I do. Very talented guy. Very smart person,” he said. His comments came after Mnuchin on Monday held a conference call with U.S. regulators to discuss plunging U.S. stock markets.

The call did more to rattle markets than to assure them. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended down more than 2 percent on the day before the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 has lost about 19.8 percent from its Sept. 20 closing high, just shy of the 20 percent threshold that commonly defines a bear market.

Mnuchin also spoke on Sunday with the heads of the six largest U.S. banks, who confirmed they have enough liquidity to continue lending and that “the markets continue to function properly.”

Investors said his move to convene a call with the president’s Working Group on Financial Markets, known as the “Plunge Protection team,” may have weighed on sentiment.

On Tuesday, Trump praised U.S. companies and said their lower stock prices present an opportunity for investors. “I have great confidence in our companies. We have companies, the greatest in the world, and they’re doing really well. They have record kinds of numbers. So I think it’s a tremendous opportunity to buy.”

U.S. stocks have dropped sharply in recent weeks on concerns over weaker economic growth. Trump has largely laid the blame for economic headwinds on the Fed, openly criticizing its chairman, Jerome Powell, whom he appointed.

“They’re raising interest rates too fast because they think the economy is so good. But I think that they will get it pretty soon,” Trump said, repeating his criticism.

Media reports have suggested Trump has gone as far as discussing firing Powell, and he told Reuters in August that he was “not thrilled” with the chairman.

On Monday, Trump said “The only problem our economy has is the Fed.”

The Fed hiked interest rates again last week, as had been widely expected.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) meets with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow.
Russia expands economic sanctions on Ukraine, targets 250 people and businesses
Russia on Tuesday expanded its economic sanctions on Ukraine, adding more than 250 people and businesses to a blacklist first announced at the start of November. According to a decree by Prime M...
U.S. President Donald Trump points to the press while walking to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Nov. 29. Trump on Tuesday renewed his attack on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, blaming the central bank's interest rate hikes for a tanking market. With stocks on track for their worst December since the Great Depression, Trump has regularly berated the Fed for its stewardship of the economy.
Trump again hits Fed on rate hikes, says U.S. firms present buying opportunity as their shares dive
President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated that the U.S. Federal Reserve was raising interest rates too quickly but added that U.S. companies were "the greatest in the world" and presented a "tre...
Stepladders arranged for photographers are placed in front of the Tokyo Detention House, where former Nissan executive Greg Kelly and chairman Carlos Ghosn are being detained. Kelly was granted a bail on Tuesday.
Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly released from Tokyo prison on bail
Greg Kelly, the former Nissan Motor Co. director arrested along with ex-Chairman Carlos Ghosn, was granted bail and released Tuesday, after spending more than a month in detention. The Tokyo Dis...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin talks with reporters at the White House in Washington Dec. 3. Trump says he has confidence in Mnuchin, calling him a

, , , ,