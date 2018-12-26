Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he inaugurates India's longest rail-road bridge at Dibrugarh in Assam on Tuesday. India opened its longest rail-road bridge in the poor northeastern state as part of efforts to boost defenses on its sensitive border with China. | PIB / VIA AFP-JIJI

India opens longest road-rail bridge in bid to bolster defense on China border

AFP-JIJI

BOGIBEEL, INDIA - India on Tuesday opened its longest rail-road bridge in a poor northeastern state as part of efforts to boost defenses on its sensitive border with China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drove an inaugural cavalcade along the 4.9-km (3-mile) Bogibeel bridge over the Brahmaputra river to inaugurate the project in Assam state, which has taken nearly two decades and $800 million to complete.

The bridge, near the city of Dibrugarh, will enable the military to speed up the dispatch of forces to neighboring Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China.

With the opening of the bridge, the rail journey from Dibrugarh to the Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar has been cut by 750 km.

India lost territory in Arunachal Pradesh in a 1962 war with China.

The bridge has been designed to bear the weight of India’s heaviest 60-ton battle tanks and so that fighter jets can land on it.

India opened its longest bridge, the 9.1-km Dhola-Sadiya bridge, in 2017 to connect Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, also to boost tactical defenses.

Construction of the Bogibeel bridge was agreed by the government as part of a 1985 agreement to end years of deadly agitation by Assamese nationalist groups.

