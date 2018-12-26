Saiful Malook (left), defense lawyer for Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman convicted of blasphemy and later acquitted on appeal, leaves the Supreme court with a bodyguard in Islamabad Oct. 8. Malook said Tuesday that he will return home to represent her whenever the country's Supreme Court takes up a review petition against her. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Lawyer who fled Pakistan after winning Christian woman’s freedom vows to return to defend her in blasphemy appeal

AP

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani lawyer who successfully fought a legal battle to acquit a Christian woman in a high-profile blasphemy case says he will return home to represent her whenever the country’s Supreme Court takes up a review petition against her.

Saiful Malook, who fled to the Netherlands following threats to him from radical Islamists after the Oct. 21 acquittal of Asia Bibi, said Tuesday that no date has been set by the court to hear the petition.

The announcement by Malook came as the 54-year-old mother of five celebrated Christmas amid security despite being freed.

Bibi had been on death row since 2010 on charges of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

The radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik political party held violent nationwide protests demanding her public execution after her release.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An agent from the border patrol observes near the Mexico-U.S. border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico, and Sunland Park, New Mexico, last year. An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody early Tuesday, U.S. immigration authorities said.
U.S. says second Guatemalan child has died of apparent illness while in immigration custody
An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody in New Mexico early Tuesday, U.S. immigration authorities said, marking the second death of an immigrant child in detention this month. ...
This image provided by the Marine Nationale (French Navy) shows migrants aboard a rubber boat after being intercepted by French authorities, off the port of Calais, northern France, Tuesday. French authorities have rescued eight migrants, including two children, whose engine failed as they tried to sneak across the English Channel to Britain.
French boat rescues nine Britain-bound migrants stranded in English Channel
French authorities say eight migrants were rescued from a boat with a failed engine while trying to sneak across the English Channel to Britain. The French regional maritime authority, or prefec...
Baltimore policemen talk with a man as he arrives at the Shake and Bake Community Center in Baltimore for the 2018 Baltimore Police Gun Buyback Program Dec. 17. Baltimore police have collected nearly 2,000 weapons, including a rocket launcher, as part of a buy-back program aimed at reducing violence in the city.
Baltimore buys back about 2,000 firearms from the streets as homicides top 300 for third year run...
Baltimore police have collected nearly 2,000 weapons, including a rocket launcher, as part of a buy-back program aimed at reducing violence in the eastern U.S. city. The three-day operation last...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Saiful Malook (left), defense lawyer for Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman convicted of blasphemy and later acquitted on appeal, leaves the Supreme court with a bodyguard in Islamabad Oct. 8. Malook said Tuesday that he will return home to represent her whenever the country's Supreme Court takes up a review petition against her. | AP

, , , ,