Turkish-backed Syrian fighters raise the opposition flag as they arrive in the border rebel-held town of Qirata after leaving their barracks in the town of Jarabulus on their way to the northern town of Manbij, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Turkey ‘determined’ to drive out U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces as France vows to stay

AP

ISTANBUL - Turkey said Tuesday it is working with the United States to coordinate the withdrawal of American forces but remains “determined” to clear U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters from northeastern Syria.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that “if Turkey says it will enter, it will,” in comments carried by private DHA news agency. His comments came amid reports that Turkey-backed Syrian rebels are getting ready to begin a military operation in and near the northern town of Manbij that is controlled by Kurdish-led fighters.

For weeks, Turkey has been threatening to launch a new offensive against the Kurdish fighters, who partnered with the U.S. to drive the Islamic State group out of much of northern and eastern Syria. Ankara views the Kurdish forces as terrorists because of their links to an insurgent group inside Turkey.

President Donald Trump announced the planned withdrawal of U.S. forces after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this month.

The minister also said Ankara and Washington have agreed to complete a roadmap on Manbij until the U.S. withdraws. Under the June deal, Kurdish forces would leave Manbij, in the western Euphrates valley, but delays have infuriated Turkey.

Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters have been moving to the outskirts of Manbij and the Turkish army continued to dispatch tanks, artillery and other equipment to the border and an area administered by Turkey in northern Syria, according to Turkish media reports.

Maj. Youssef Hammoud, of the Turkey-backed Syrian rebels known as the National Army, said the military operation against Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria is “near but has not started yet.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said Turkey has ordered rebels it backs to begin a military operation in Manbij “in the coming hours.”

“It is crucial that the U.S. doesn’t appear as not having kept its promises,” Cavusoglu said.

He argued that Turkey has the “strength to neutralize” IS on its own and criticized France, which has promised to stay in Syria despite the U.S. decision.

Cavusoglu warned it would not benefit France if it was staying in Syria to protect the YPG, the main Kurdish militia in Syria.

Erdogan, speaking to reporters in Ankara, said Turkey was taking into account Trump’s announcement on Syria rather than French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision. The future of the international coalition against IS, which includes Turkey, the U.S. and France, remains unclear.

The Turkish president also announced that a delegation was heading to Moscow and that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Turkey has been negotiating on behalf of the Syrian opposition with Russia and Iran, which support the Syrian government, as part of efforts to end the nearly 8-year civil war.

Trump announced last week that the U.S. will withdraw all of its 2,000 forces in Syria, a move that will leave control of the oil-rich eastern third of Syria up for grabs. Russia launched its military operation in Syria in 2015 to back its longtime ally President Bashar Assad.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryakov said Tuesday in an interview with the RIA Novosti news agency that it would be a “big mistake” to dismantle a hotline that Russia and the U.S. use to prevent potential clashes in Syria, despite the U.S. withdrawal, and said he sees no indications the Americans would do that.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the five branches of the military by video conference on Christmas Day Tuesday in the Oval Office of the White House. The military members were stationed in Guam, Qatar, Alaska, and two groups in Bahrain.
Trump, from White House instead of Florida resort, offers holiday greetings to U.S. forces
President Donald Trump on Tuesday wished U.S. troops stationed around the country and the world a merry Christmas. "I know it's a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I wan...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the telephone Monday as he answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Trump vowed Tuesday he would not reopen the government until he gets $5 billion to fund his border wall, as the partial government shutdown dragged into a fourth day.
Trump: Government stays closed until Democrats OK $5.7 billion for Mexico border wall
President Donald Trump says parts of the government will stay shut as long as Democrats refuse to build more barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border, seemingly dashing hope for a Christmas miracle that ...
Sudanese demonstrators run from teargas lobbed to disperse them as they march along the street during anti-government protests in Khartoum Tuesday.
Clashes erupt as Sudanese march on presidential palace to demand Bashir's ouster after 29-year gr...
Police used tear gas and fired in the air Tuesday to disperse thousands of protesters attempting to march on the presidential palace to demand that Omar Bashir, Sudan's president of 29 years, step ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Turkish-backed Syrian fighters raise the opposition flag as they arrive in the border rebel-held town of Qirata after leaving their barracks in the town of Jarabulus on their way to the northern town of Manbij, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party's MPs at the parliament in Ankara Tuesday. Erdogan said Turkey was taking into account Trump's announcement on Syria rather than French President Emmanuel Macron's decision. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also said Tuesday Turkey is working with the United States to coordinate the withdrawal of American forces but remains

, , , , , , , , ,