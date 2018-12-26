A damaged carriage sits on a path near Pfronten, southern Germany, Tuesday, after 20 people were injured, two of them seriously, when two horse-drawn carriages collided during a Christmas day outing. The two carriages, each with 10 passengers, were approaching a rail crossing single file when the first carriage halted. The second did not and overturned during the collision. | BENJAMIN LISS / DPA / VIA AP

World

20 hurt in Germany as horse carriages collide on Christmas

AP

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - German police say 20 people were injured, two of them seriously, when two horse-drawn carriages collided during a Christmas Day outing.

The dpa news agency quoted police in southern Bavaria as saying the two carriages, each with 10 passengers, were approaching a rail crossing single file when the first carriage halted. The second did not and overturned during the collision.

One man had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. Dpa says the driver of one of the carriages was also seriously hurt during Tuesday’s accident.

The other 18 injured people included children. They all suffered less serious or minor injuries and were attended by 35 medical personnel. Police in the community of Pfronten were investigating on suspicion of negligence causing bodily injury.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the five branches of the military by video conference on Christmas Day Tuesday in the Oval Office of the White House. The military members were stationed in Guam, Qatar, Alaska, and two groups in Bahrain.
Trump, from White House instead of Florida resort, offers holiday greetings to U.S. forces
President Donald Trump on Tuesday wished U.S. troops stationed around the country and the world a merry Christmas. "I know it's a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I wan...
Turkish-backed Syrian fighters raise the opposition flag as they arrive in the border rebel-held town of Qirata after leaving their barracks in the town of Jarabulus on their way to the northern town of Manbij, on Tuesday.
Turkey 'determined' to drive out U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces as France vows to stay
Turkey said Tuesday it is working with the United States to coordinate the withdrawal of American forces but remains "determined" to clear U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters from northeastern Syria. F...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the telephone Monday as he answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Trump vowed Tuesday he would not reopen the government until he gets $5 billion to fund his border wall, as the partial government shutdown dragged into a fourth day.
Trump: Government stays closed until Democrats OK $5.7 billion for Mexico border wall
President Donald Trump says parts of the government will stay shut as long as Democrats refuse to build more barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border, seemingly dashing hope for a Christmas miracle that ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A damaged carriage sits on a path near Pfronten, southern Germany, Tuesday, after 20 people were injured, two of them seriously, when two horse-drawn carriages collided during a Christmas day outing. The two carriages, each with 10 passengers, were approaching a rail crossing single file when the first carriage halted. The second did not and overturned during the collision. | BENJAMIN LISS / DPA / VIA AP

, ,