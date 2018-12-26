Riders on horseback herd bison during an annual roundup on Antelope Island, Utah., in October This year, about 700 bison were pushed into corrals during the 32nd year of a roundup that conjures memories of a bygone era of the American West. The animals are rounded up each fall so they can receive health checkups and vaccinations and be affixed with a small external computer chip that stores health information. They are then released back on the island or sold at a public auction to keep the herd at a manageable level of about 500. | AP

World

Utah isle’s bison roundup conjures up bygone days of Wild West

AP

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - Once a year, hundreds of horseback riders gather on an island in Utah’s Great Salt Lake to nudge bison toward holding pens in a roundup of one of America’s largest and oldest public herds.

Bison have occupied Antelope Island, about 25 miles (80 km) northwest of Salt Lake City, for more than 120 years, after a dozen of them were brought there by a homesteader. Today, several hundred bison roam the island, which is now a state park.

The animals are rounded up each fall so they can receive health checkups and vaccinations and be affixed with a small external computer chip that stores health information.

They are then released back on the island or sold at a public auction to keep the herd at a manageable level of about 500. The island has no natural predators to keep the herd from growing, and there’s a limited amount of grass for the bison to eat, park ranger Charity Owens said.

This year, about 700 bison were pushed into corrals during the 32nd year of a roundup that conjures memories of a bygone era of the American West.

Some of the horseback riders wore old Western clothing, and many donned wide-brimmed cowboy hats. Yells of “Yip … h’yah” echoed across the island as the riders worked to keep the bison marching through wild grasses on hilly terrain.

Anybody can volunteer to be ride horseback during the roundup, but officials cap it at 250 per year, normally reaching that limit.

Rider Jess Reid, 69, a real estate broker from Park City, said the excitement of the event keeps him coming back.

“Running your horse full speed with stampeding buffalo,” Reid said. “I just don’t know where else in the world, hardly, you could do that?”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump speaks with members of the five branches of the military by video conference on Christmas Day Tuesday in the Oval Office of the White House. The military members were stationed in Guam, Qatar, Alaska, and two groups in Bahrain.
Trump, from White House instead of Florida resort, offers holiday greetings to U.S. forces
President Donald Trump on Tuesday wished U.S. troops stationed around the country and the world a merry Christmas. "I know it's a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I wan...
Turkish-backed Syrian fighters raise the opposition flag as they arrive in the border rebel-held town of Qirata after leaving their barracks in the town of Jarabulus on their way to the northern town of Manbij, on Tuesday.
Turkey 'determined' to drive out U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces as France vows to stay
Turkey said Tuesday it is working with the United States to coordinate the withdrawal of American forces but remains "determined" to clear U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters from northeastern Syria. F...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the telephone Monday as he answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Trump vowed Tuesday he would not reopen the government until he gets $5 billion to fund his border wall, as the partial government shutdown dragged into a fourth day.
Trump: Government stays closed until Democrats OK $5.7 billion for Mexico border wall
President Donald Trump says parts of the government will stay shut as long as Democrats refuse to build more barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border, seemingly dashing hope for a Christmas miracle that ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Riders on horseback herd bison during an annual roundup on Antelope Island, Utah., in October This year, about 700 bison were pushed into corrals during the 32nd year of a roundup that conjures memories of a bygone era of the American West. The animals are rounded up each fall so they can receive health checkups and vaccinations and be affixed with a small external computer chip that stores health information. They are then released back on the island or sold at a public auction to keep the herd at a manageable level of about 500. | AP Rider Kyann Betz looks on before the start of the annual bison roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah, in October. | AP A bison is locked in place while receiving vaccinations and health screenings following the annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah, Nov. 1. | AP

, , ,