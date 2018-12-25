Nikkei plunges over 1,000 points to hit 20-month closing low

The benchmark Nikkei average plunged more than 1,000 points to a 20-month closing low on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday, hurt by increasing concerns about the global economy.

Meanwhile, market players snapped up the yen and Japanese government bonds as risk aversion intensified, pushing down the dollar and JGB yields.

The 225-issue Nikkei average dived 1,010.45 points, or 5.01 percent, to end at 19,155.74, its lowest finish since April 25, 2017. On Friday, the key market gauge lost 226.39 points. The Tokyo market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

Tuesday’s plunge came after a U.S. stock rout overnight. The bearish sentiment also reflected intensifying concerns about the U.S. political situation following the news of a possible prolonged U.S. government shutdown, the potential dismissal of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the resignation of Defense Secretary James Mattis, brokers said.

The dollar dropped to four-month lows of around ¥110 briefly in Tokyo trading. At 5 p.m., the greenback stood at ¥110.22-30, down from ¥111.25-26 at the same time Friday.

In interdealer cash bond trading, the key 10-year JGB yield briefly fell to zero percent for the first time since Sept. 11, 2017.