80% of state bodies fail to meet disabled employee target

Japan’s welfare ministry said Tuesday that the number of disabled employees stood below the standard required by law at 35 of 43 state institutes as of June 1 this year.

The actual hiring rate of people with disabilities stood at 1.22 percent, against the statutory figure of 2.5 percent.

Of the total, 28 of 34 central government ministries and agencies failed to reach the statutory hiring rate.

State institutes had a total shortage of nearly 4,300 employees with disabilities. The National Tax Agency alone fell to more than 1,000 such workers, short of the required level.

Among municipalities, the number of disabled workers was insufficient in 40 percent of all prefectures and 30 percent of cities, towns and villages.

The actual hiring rate stood at 2.44 percent for prefectures and 2.38 percent for cities, towns and villages.

The employment situation of disabled people at private companies, usually released at the same time as that of state institutes, will be announced in March due to a delay in tallying, the ministry said.

In August, it came to light that central government ministries and agencies had substantially padded the number of disabled employees.

The central government will carry out its first-ever unified exam in February to hire more disabled people. Ministries and agencies also plan to move forward individually with recruiting activities to hire more than 4,000 such people by the end of next year.