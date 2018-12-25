Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration in Khartoum Dec. 20. The protest was one in a series of anti-government protests across Sudan, initially sparked by rising prices and shortages. | SUDANESE ACTIVIST / VIA AP

World / Politics

Sudan president vows ‘real reforms’ after deadly street protests

AFP-JIJI

KHARTOUM - Sudan President Omar al-Bashir vowed “real reforms” on Monday after days of deadly protest that pose one of the biggest challenges he has faced during decades in power.

As demonstrations sparked by a hike in bread prices entered their sixth day, doctors went on strike in a country beset by economic woes.

Bashir responded by vowing to “take real reforms to guarantee a decent life for citizens,” in quotes carried by the official SUNA news agency.

The president’s pledge comes after the protest movement spread to around a dozen cities since it began on Wednesday, after the government tripled the price of bread.

Hospital workers were the first to take part in the doctors’ walkout on Monday morning, according to Mohammed al-Assam, a member of a committee of doctors.

The committee said it would submit an official demand on Tuesday for the “president’s immediate resignation in response to the uprising by the Sudanese people … (and the) formation of a transitional government.

The walkout comes after a gathering of professionals from various sectors issued a call on Sunday to strike, as protests hit cities — including Omdurman, close to the capital Khartoum — late into the evening.

As the demonstrations continued on Monday, rallies erupted in two cities in Gezira state, south of Khartoum, which Bashir is expected to visit on Tuesday, according to SUNA.

Residents of Manaqil and Rufaa cities told AFP by phone that dozens took to the streets in Manaqil, calling for the fall of Bashir’s regime. In Rufaa, protesters blocked the streets and burned tyres.

Witnesses said police armed with batons dispersed the protests.

Eight people have died in demonstrations in the eastern cities of Al-Gadaref and Atbara during clashes with security forces, according to officials and witnesses.

But others have spoken of higher death tolls.

Opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi said on Saturday that 22 people had died, denouncing what he called “armed repression” against a legitimate protest movement.

Mahdi, Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister, was overthrown in a coup that brought Bashir to power in 1989.

Pushed into exile several times, Mahdi returned to his homeland on Wednesday, the day the protests began.

After initially railing against the high cost of living, some protesters have also adopted the slogan used in the 2011 Arab Spring — “the people want the fall of the regime.”

Mahdi has also called for the government to go.

“The main reason for the protests is economic and linked to high prices but the roots of the economic crisis are political,” said Abdellattif al-Bouni, a political science professor.

“The political failures of the government, errors and bad management” explain why people are so angry, he said.

In January, protests erupted against the high price of basic foodstuffs, but were quickly quelled by the authorities, which arrested opposition leaders and militants.

Several opposition party members — accused of vandalism during the ongoing protests — have been arrested, SUNA reported on Sunday.

For Mohamed Lattif, a political columnist for the Al-Youm Al-Tali newspaper, scarce state resources and the entrenched economic crisis must now result in political reform.

When South Sudan seceded to become the world’s newest country in 2011, Sudan lost three quarters of its oil reserves.

This year, Sudan has grappled with inflation of more than 70 percent and a plunge in the value of the pound against the dollar.

“There is no choice but to look again at the leadership structure,” Lattif said.

What comes after the protests depends on the government, he said.

“If they persist with a security response … we will also see an escalation by the other side,” he said.

Indicted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in Sudan’s western Darfur provinces, Bashir is seen by experts as an authoritarian and volatile leader.

The ruling National Congress Party has said it understands the population’s anger over the economic situation.

But spokesman Ibrahim el-Sadik also accuses Israel of being behind the protests, alongside “left-wing parties that hope to destabilize the state.

Sudan’s government, like others in the region, often says interference by foreign powers — particularly the U.S. and Israel — guides domestic unrest.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Catalan regional police officers Mossos d'Esquadra and Urban Guard police control the entrance of the Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona, Spain, Monday. Barcelona was on alert after the U.S. State Department warned of the risk of a terrorist attack in Spain's second-largest city during the Christmas holidays.
Barcelona bolsters security after U.S. warns of possible Christmas terrorist attack
Security is high in Barcelona, Spainb, following a U.S. warning of the risk of a terror attack during the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The security alert, posted online and sent to U.S. ci...
Pprotesters march in the center of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Sunday. About 700 protesters braved freezing temperatures to demand cleaner air. They held banners reading "We want clean skies!" and "Stop poisoning our children!"
Residents of Russian city protest 'black sky' air pollution after earlier gripe went unreported
Residents of Chelyabinsk are expressing worry over industrial pollution after heavy smog enveloped the Ural Mountains city this month and remained for two weeks. On Sunday, about 700 protesters ...
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, in October. As the first two years of President Trump's administration close, Republican allies still haven't figured out how best to influence a leader who takes cues from the forces that swept him to office and seems to fear losing them above all else.
Trump goes it alone, confounding fellow Republicans as he seems to only answer to key right-wing ...
As the first two years of President Donald Trump's administration close, Republican allies still haven't figured out how best to influence a leader who takes cues from the forces that swept him to ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration in Khartoum Dec. 20. The protest was one in a series of anti-government protests across Sudan, initially sparked by rising prices and shortages. | SUDANESE ACTIVIST / VIA AP Striking doctors hold posters in Arabic that read, Sudanese protesters set fire to the ruling party headquarters, in Atbara, Sudan, Dec. 19. The protests were initially sparked by rising prices and shortages, but soon turned to demands for President Omar Bashir, in power since 1989, to step down. | SUDANESE ACTIVIST / VIA AP

, , , ,