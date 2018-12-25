The White House in Washington is seen on Sunday. White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday the two-day-old government shutdown could last into 2019, as Republicans and Democrats remain at an impasse over President Donald Trump's demand for billions of dollars in border-wall funding. | BLOOMBERG

World / Politics

Democrats say Trump is ‘plunging country into chaos’

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - U.S. Democratic leaders charged Monday that President Donald Trump was “plunging the country into chaos” with multiple crises and said he was offering no way to end a government shutdown.

Nancy Pelosi, who takes over next month as House speaker, and Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Republican-led Senate, complained that White House aides were giving inconsistent messages on what Trump would accept to restart the government.

“It’s Christmas Eve and President Trump is plunging the country into chaos,” the two said in a joint statement.

“The stock market is tanking and the president is waging a personal war on the Federal Reserve — after he just fired the secretary of defense,” they said.

They warned that they saw little solution to the three-day-old shutdown so long as Trump aligns himself with hard-right Republicans in the House of Representatives.

“The president wanted the shutdown, but he seems not to know how to get himself out of it,” they said.

Trump has refused to sign a bill to authorize spending to keep the government functioning as he demands funding for a $5 billion wall on the Mexican border, a top election promise as he railed against unauthorized immigrants.

Trump has put off vacation plans in Florida due to the shutdown and has been frequently posting his thoughts on Twitter.

On Monday he attacked the Federal Reserve, which is traditionally shielded from political pressure, over a sharp downturn on the stock market and defended his decision to pull all U.S. troops from Syria, which led to the resignation last week of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, often considered the most respected member of his Cabinet.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration in Khartoum Dec. 20. The protest was one in a series of anti-government protests across Sudan, initially sparked by rising prices and shortages.
Sudan president vows 'real reforms' after deadly street protests
Sudan President Omar al-Bashir vowed "real reforms" on Monday after days of deadly protest that pose one of the biggest challenges he has faced during decades in power. As demonstrations sparked...
Catalan regional police officers Mossos d'Esquadra and Urban Guard police control the entrance of the Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona, Spain, Monday. Barcelona was on alert after the U.S. State Department warned of the risk of a terrorist attack in Spain's second-largest city during the Christmas holidays.
Barcelona bolsters security after U.S. warns of possible Christmas terrorist attack
Security is high in Barcelona, Spainb, following a U.S. warning of the risk of a terror attack during the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The security alert, posted online and sent to U.S. ci...
Pprotesters march in the center of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Sunday. About 700 protesters braved freezing temperatures to demand cleaner air. They held banners reading "We want clean skies!" and "Stop poisoning our children!"
Residents of Russian city protest 'black sky' air pollution after earlier gripe went unreported
Residents of Chelyabinsk are expressing worry over industrial pollution after heavy smog enveloped the Ural Mountains city this month and remained for two weeks. On Sunday, about 700 protesters ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The White House in Washington is seen on Sunday. White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday the two-day-old government shutdown could last into 2019, as Republicans and Democrats remain at an impasse over President Donald Trump's demand for billions of dollars in border-wall funding. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,