World / Crime & Legal

Trapped inside the car he was trying to steal, Norwegian man calls police for help

AP

COPENHAGEN - A car thief had to call the police to ask for help after he was trapped inside the car he was trying to steal.

Police in Trondheim said the young man, who wasn’t identified, called the law enforcement from a car dealership in Norway’s third-largest city to say he was “stuck” inside the car.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK said the man was aged 17 and was known to the police for petty crimes, and that it was unclear why the doors of the car, parked outside the shop, had locked.

Police said on Twitter that officers hurried to the scene Monday “to get him out and into detention.”

No further details were available.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a signing ceremony for the Juvenile Justice Reform Act in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday.
'Contain and control' era comes to an end as, one by one, point men on Trump's 'axis of adults' d...
Last year, during one particularly frenetic stretch in Donald Trump's presidency, a top Republican senator said there were three men guarding the country from chaos: Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, W...
Reindeer herder Seppo Koivisto shows the app used to locate reindeer in northern Finland's vast and remote snow-covered forests on Dec. 13 in Rovaniemi.
Then one foggy Christmas Eve, reindeer got connected
Rudolph and friends no longer need to rely on the famous reindeer's red nose to avoid getting lost. Now they have wireless technology. To keep track of their animals in Lapland, northern Finland...
Tourists and pilgrims visit the grotto believed to be the exact spot where Jesus Christ was born, at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Dec. 12.
At Jesus's birthplace in little town of Bethlehem, an app is born to ease crowds
Bethlehem is buzzing, with more tourists expected this Christmas than have visited the biblical city in years, causing the kind of problem that modern technology was almost born to deal with. Su...

, , ,