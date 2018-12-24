National / Crime & Legal

Greg Kelly’s wife says the former Nissan director could be released on Christmas Day

Bloomberg

The wife of Greg Kelly, the jailed former representative director of Nissan Motor Co., said there’s a chance he’ll be released Christmas Day. She also revealed that several U.S. government officials have supported efforts to arrange for his return to Tennessee.

Kelly, who was arrested along with then-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Nov. 19, may be able communicate with his family soon, Dee Kelly said in a video released through a lawyer Sunday. The men have been in a Tokyo jail since their arrest on allegations that they filed false financial reports that understated the chairman’s compensation.

“Since we issued a statement a few days ago, we’ve been overwhelmed by the words of support from people in the United States and around the world,” Dee Kelly said in the video. In an earlier statement released Wednesday, she accused Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa of leading a “power grab” and wrongfully accusing Ghosn and Kelly.

Dee Kelly thanked Bill Hagerty, the U.S. ambassador to Japan; Tennessee Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker; the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and the State Department for their help, without elaborating. The handling of Ghosn and Kelly’s cases has cast scrutiny on Japan’s justice system, which allows prosecutors to hold those suspected of crimes for weeks without charges.

The Kellys live in Brentwood, Tennessee. Nissan’s North American headquarters is in neighboring Franklin.

Dee Kelly said that her husband, who was raised by parents who were both lawyers, is “a man of honor and integrity” who “holds himself to the highest ethical standards.” She reiterated that he had done nothing wrong and said he’d been “caught up in an international plot by some at Nissan to take control.”

