Moroccans pay tribute to murdered Dane Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Norwegian Maren Ueland in Rabat, in front the Danish Embassy, on Saturday. Crowds of Moroccans gathered to mourn the two Scandinavian hikers brutally murdered by suspected jihadists in the High Atlas mountains last week. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Moroccan suspects in slaying of Nordic trekkers acted alone despite Islamic State vows: official

Reuters

RABAT - Moroccan authorities believe four suspects in the killing of two Scandinavian women in the Atlas Mountains were acting on their own initiative, even though they had just pledged allegiance to Islamic State, an official said on Sunday.

Boubker Sabik, spokesman for the Moroccan security and domestic intelligence services, also said the arrest of nine more people in the case had foiled a terror plot.

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway were found dead early Dec. 17 near the village of Imlil on a route to Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak and a popular hiking and trekking destination.

Sabik said on the state 2M TV channel that the four suspects, aged between 25 and 33 years, had headed to the Imlil area intent on committing a crime but without selecting their target in advance.

They had pledged allegiance to Islamic State in a video made on the Friday before the bodies were found, but without agreeing this in advance with any foreign entity.

Sabik described the four as “lone wolves.” “The crime was not coordinated with Islamic State,” he said. “Lone wolves do not need permission from their leader,” he added, without explaining how the authorities had come to their conclusions.

One of them was arrested in 2013 as part of a crackdown on individuals who wanted to join extremists abroad, he said, adding that this suspect had radicalized the other three.

However, he dismissed reports that one was a returning foreign fighter from the Middle East. All four, who originated from the outskirts of Marrakech, had only informal jobs and had a low level of education, he added.

Referring to the nine other suspects detained on Friday in various Moroccan cities, he said their arrests “spared Morocco a terrorist plot.

Electronic devices, an unauthorized hunting rifles, knives and materials that could be used for bomb-making were found in the course of those raids.

Sabik gave no details of this suspected plot but said Morocco is stepping up efforts to counter security threats posed by the return of Islamic State fighters from Syria and Iraq.

So far 242 out of 1,669 Moroccans who joined the militant group had been arrested, he said. Some fighters were using false passports and trying to hide among refugees heading for Europe as the jihadis suffer setbacks in the Middle East.

Authorities were still trying to authenticate a video that has been shared on social media purporting to show the beheading of one of the victims. “The video has no background and the clothes of the victim are not identical to those in reality,” he said.

Compared with other countries in North Africa, Morocco has been largely insulated from militant attacks. The most recent took place in April 2011, when 17 people were killed in the bombing of a restaurant in Marrakech. In 2017 and 2018, Morocco dismantled 20 militant cells planning attacks in the country.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the assistant Democratic leader, speaks to reporters as the Senate takes up a House-passed bill that would pay for President Donald Trump's border wall and avert a partial government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington Friday.
White House: Trump would accept less money for border wall
A top White House official signaled Sunday that President Donald Trump is willing to accept less money than he's been demanding to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, but a senior congressional Democr...
Journalist Claas Relotius poses during an award ceremony in Munich, Germany, in 2014. The German journalist who was found to have made up information for numerous published articles may be charged for allegedly soliciting donations for Syrian orphans from his readers.
Der Spiegel to file criminal complaint against cheating reporter for alleged embezzling
Influential German news weekly Der Spiegel said Sunday it would file a criminal complaint against a disgraced reporter after it emerged that he may have embezzled donations intended for Syrian stre...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference in Kansas City, Missouri., Dec. 7. Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed oSundayto prevent a power vacuum in Syria after U.S. ground forces withdraw, in a phone conversation days after Trump shocked global partners by announcing Americans would leave the war-scarred country
Trump, Erdogan vow to avoid Syria power vacuum after U.S. forces leave but expert warns of Kurd b...
Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed Sunday to prevent a power vacuum in Syria after U.S. ground forces withdraw, in a phone conversation days after the U.S. president sho...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Moroccans pay tribute to murdered Dane Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Norwegian Maren Ueland in Rabat, in front the Danish Embassy, on Saturday. Crowds of Moroccans gathered to mourn the two Scandinavian hikers brutally murdered by suspected jihadists in the High Atlas mountains last week. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,