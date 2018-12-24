Austrian special force officers stand guard at the site of a shooting outside the Figlmueller passage in the city center of Vienna Friday. One person has died and another has been seriously wounded after a shooting in the center of Vienna, police said, ruling out a terrorist motive. | AFP-JIJI

Austrian police holding witness, victim linked to organized crime in deadly Vienna eatery shooting

BERLIN - Austrian police say they have detained both a witness and a man who was wounded in a shooting at a Viennese restaurant that left another man dead.

Police said Sunday that the 29-year-old witness, who was eating with the two other men at a central Vienna restaurant before Friday’s shooting, became a suspect because he made contradictory statements.

The 23-year-old who was wounded in the shooting was also detained.

Police said the three men had connections to organized crime and were from the western Balkans. They said it appeared the dispute was over illegal drug deals. Due to the ongoing investigation, police did not release any names of the suspects.

A 32-year-old man was killed during the shooting at the Vienna restaurant.

