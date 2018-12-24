Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) visits with Canadian troops at Camp Castor in Gao, Mali, on Saturday. | ADAM SCOTTI / CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI

World

Trudeau makes surprise visit with Canadian peacekeeping forces in Mali

AP

BAMAKO - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise holiday visit to Mali this weekend to see troops on a U.N. peacekeeping mission.

According to the prime minister’s press office, while in Mali Saturday Trudeau met with members of the 250-member brigade and awarded a medal to the commander of the Canadian Air Force stationed here.

He thanked the service members for their sacrifice in serving Canada far from their families during the holiday season.

Trudeau also met with Mali Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga to discuss relations between the two countries.

Canadian troops have been stationed in Mali on a peacekeeping mission since 2013 although most were deployed in 2018. No Canadian troops have been killed although more than 100 other peacekeepers have died in attacks by extremists and separatists.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

American troops look out toward the border with Turkey from a small outpost near the town of Manbij, northern Syria, in February. President Donald Trump declared victory over the Islamic State group in Syria in a tweet Thursday, but the militants remain a deadly force, and U.S. partners warn a premature U.S. withdrawal will allow them to storm back. Trump's tweet contradicted a September policy statement by his national security adviser, John Bolton, who said that U.S. forces were in Syria to counter Iranian influence, not just to defeat IS.
Turkey masses forces near Syrian town held by U.S.-backed Kurds despite vow to delay offensive
Turkey is massing troops near a town in northern Syria held by a U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led force, a war monitor said as Turkish media reported Sunday new reinforcement crossing the borders. Th...
A man and a woman are seen entering a home after being released without charge in an inquiry into the illegal use of drones at London's Gatwick Airport, in Crawley, Britain, Saturday.
U.K. police release pair arrested over Gatwick airport drone incursion, say guilty party still at...
London's Gatwick Airport was operating without problems Sunday, but the fugitive drone operators who brought incoming and outgoing flights to a standstill over multiple days remained at large — and...
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis waits to welcome Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 9.
Trump irked by exit letter, moves Jim Mattis departure up to Jan. 1, taps deputy to head Pentagon
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will now leave his post on Jan. 1, tweeting that deputy Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan will take over as acting secreta...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (left) visits with Canadian troops at Camp Castor in Gao, Mali, on Saturday. | ADAM SCOTTI / CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan (right) hands out food as he visits Canadian troops at Camp Castor in Gao, Mali, on Saturday. | ADAM SCOTTI / CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,