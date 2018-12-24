Migrants aboard an inflatible boat wait for rescue off the coast of Libya on Friday by Proactiva Open Arms. Italy on Saturday closed its ports to hundreds of migrants rescued off Libya who face a chilly Christmas at sea after a mother and newborn baby were evacuated to Malta. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Libya migrant rescue ship seeks Christmas port before storm but finds no European takers

AFP-JIJI

ROME - A civilian ship with 33 migrants aboard rescued off the Libyan coast appealed Sunday for a European port to take them to before the weather turns at Christmas.

German NGO ship Sea Watch 3 rescued the migrants, including four women and six children, when they were in difficulty attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on Saturday.

“We have requested a port of safety to disembark those people,” Sea Watch spokesman Ruben Neugebauer told AFP. “There is no country willing so far to offer the people safe port.”

The Italian coast guard did rescue one 14-year-old from Somalia, evacuating him to the Italian island of Lampedusa because he had a serious skin infection, the Proactiva Open Arms NGO said on Twitter.

Requests to receive the Dutch-flagged Sea Watch 3 have been made to several countries, he said, and Italy and Malta have refused.

Their governments say that they have to bear an unfair burden of migrants arriving from Africa.

“We will try everything to get a port of safety before Christmas, because on the 25th the weather is worsening, so we urge European states to find a solution within the next 24 hours,” Neugebauer said.

The rescued migrants include people from Nigeria, Libya and Cote d’Ivoire.

A Spanish civilian rescue ship with over 300 migrants also rescued off Libya was on Saturday authorized to sail to Spain after Malta and Italy declined to let it come to port.

A newborn baby and his mother were helicoptered from the ship operated by Proactiva Open Arms to safety in Malta.

Sea Watch said that they had attempted to contact the Libyan search and rescue coordination center but with no response.

More than 1,300 migrants have perished trying to reach Italy or Malta since the beginning of the year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Aid groups have been sending rescue vessels into these waters despite vocal opposition from some leaders including Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Accusing the groups of acting as a “taxi service” for migrants, he has denied them access to Italy’s ports. Malta too has been increasingly unwilling to host rescue vessels.

A United Nations report on Thursday said that migrants and refugees are subjected to “unimaginable horrors” from the moment they enter Libya, headed for the Mediterranean and Europe.

The climate of lawlessness in Libya provides fertile ground for illicit activities, leaving migrants and refugees “at the mercy of countless predators who view them as commodities to be exploited and extorted,” the report said.

The overwhelming majority of women and older teenage girls report having been gang raped by smugglers or traffickers, the report said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

American troops look out toward the border with Turkey from a small outpost near the town of Manbij, northern Syria, in February. President Donald Trump declared victory over the Islamic State group in Syria in a tweet Thursday, but the militants remain a deadly force, and U.S. partners warn a premature U.S. withdrawal will allow them to storm back. Trump's tweet contradicted a September policy statement by his national security adviser, John Bolton, who said that U.S. forces were in Syria to counter Iranian influence, not just to defeat IS.
Turkey masses forces near Syrian town held by U.S.-backed Kurds despite vow to delay offensive
Turkey is massing troops near a town in northern Syria held by a U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led force, a war monitor said as Turkish media reported Sunday new reinforcement crossing the borders. Th...
A man and a woman are seen entering a home after being released without charge in an inquiry into the illegal use of drones at London's Gatwick Airport, in Crawley, Britain, Saturday.
U.K. police release pair arrested over Gatwick airport drone incursion, say guilty party still at...
London's Gatwick Airport was operating without problems Sunday, but the fugitive drone operators who brought incoming and outgoing flights to a standstill over multiple days remained at large — and...
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis waits to welcome Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 9.
Trump irked by exit letter, moves Jim Mattis departure up to Jan. 1, taps deputy to head Pentagon
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will now leave his post on Jan. 1, tweeting that deputy Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan will take over as acting secreta...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants aboard an inflatible boat wait for rescue off the coast of Libya on Friday by Proactiva Open Arms. Italy on Saturday closed its ports to hundreds of migrants rescued off Libya who face a chilly Christmas at sea after a mother and newborn baby were evacuated to Malta. | AFP-JIJI Proactiva Open Arms members prepare to evacuate a new born baby (right) rescued with her mother and nearly 300 migrants off the coast of Libya Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,