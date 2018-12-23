Hours after arriving in Australia with family for vacation, 7-year-old Japanese boy dies following swimming incident

A 7-year-old Japanese boy, on holiday in Australia with his family, died in hospital Sunday after an incident while swimming at a public lagoon in the northern city of Cairns, according to local media reports.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the boy “got into trouble” in the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon in far north Queensland on Saturday afternoon.

After lifeguards reportedly pulled the boy from the water, he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and stayed there overnight.

Police confirmed that his life support was turned off at around midday Sunday.

Local media reported that the family had arrived in Australia only hours before heading to the public swimming area on Saturday.

The boy is the second Japanese national to drown in the Cairns region this month.

On Dec. 5, a 16-year-old Japanese senior high school student from Niigata Prefecture drowned while snorkeling near Green Island, a popular tourist destination near Cairns.

According to Royal Life Saving Australia, 249 people died in Australian waterways between July 2017 and June 2018, 17 of whom were overseas tourists.