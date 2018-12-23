World

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, who called for reforms, dies at age 87

AP

RIYADH - Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, a senior member of the Saudi royal family who supported women’s rights and once led a group of dissident princes, has died at the age of 87.

Prince Talal was an older brother of King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz al-Saud and the father of businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. The royal court said prayers for Prince Talal, who died Saturday, would be held in Riyadh on Sunday.

In the 1960s, he led a group of princes who called for a constitutional monarchy that distributes some of the king’s powers. He led the group from Beirut and Cairo, which under Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser was an adversary of Riyadh.

After rifts emerged between Prince Talal and Cairo, he was allowed to return to Saudi Arabia in 1964.

Saudi Prince Talal bin Abdelaziz (right), president of the Arab Council for Childhood, and Moroccan Prime Minister Abderrahmane Youssoufi, arrive at a conference in Rabat, Morocco, in February 2001. | AFP-JIJI

