REUTERS

World / Politics

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says he would seek to renegotiate Brexit terms if he won snap election

Reuters

LONDON - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will push ahead with Brexit and seek to renegotiate the terms if he wins a snap election next year, he said Saturday, in a blow to party supporters who want a second referendum.

Like much of Britain, Corbyn’s Labour Party is deeply divided over Brexit, with some senior lawmakers leading calls for a fresh vote and others representing areas that recorded the highest support for leaving the European Union in the 2016 plebiscite.

Corbyn, a Socialist with little passion for the EU, has been reluctant to support a second referendum, or People’s Vote, but with less than 100 days to go until Brexit the clamor is growing for either a delay or a second vote to prevent Britain leaving without a deal.

“You’d have to go back and negotiate, and see what the timetable would be,” the 69-year-old told the Guardian newspaper, when asked what he would do if he won an early election designed to break the deadlock in Parliament.

Asked what stance Labour might take if a referendum is held, Corbyn said, “It would be a matter for the party to decide what the policy would be; but my proposal at this moment is that we go forward, trying to get a customs union with the EU, in which we would be able to be proper trading partners.”

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. Prime Minister Theresa May has struck a withdrawal agreement with Brussels but was forced to pull a parliamentary vote on it last week after admitting she would lose by a large margin.

A new election is not due until 2022 but one could be called if May fails to get her primary policy through Parliament.

Labour wants a permanent customs union with the EU and a close relationship with its lucrative single market. The policy has been dubbed “constructive ambiguity” by some, who question whether Labour could negotiate a better deal.

Critics argue that Corbyn has been happy to go along with the policy as long as the vote to leave the bloc is respected.

He told the Guardian he still has concerns about EU rules on state aid, and that he has to balance the views of all those in the party and understand why so many voted to leave the world’s biggest trading bloc.

He said his plan for a customs union with the EU, to protect trade and access to the market, is designed to do just that.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Al-Shabab says it was behind blast that killed at least six people near presidential palace in So...
An explosives-packed vehicle detonated at a military checkpoint near the presidential palace in the Somali capital on Saturday, killing at least six people and wounding several others, police sa...
Image Not Available
Spaniards await results of €2.4 billion 'Fat One' Christmas lottery
Spaniards are looking to strike it rich when the bumper Christmas lottery takes place Saturday. The lottery, known as El Gordo, or The Fat One, will dish out €2.4 billion ($2.7...
Vice President Mike Pence departs the Capitol with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (rear) and incoming White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney after failing to secure agreement on a bill that would pay for President Donald Trump's border wall and avert a partial government shutdown on Friday.
U.S. suffers partial government shutdown over Trump's demand for billions for border wall
A partial federal shutdown took hold early Saturday after Democrats refused to meet President Donald Trump's demands for $5 billion to start erecting his cherished Mexican border wall, a cha...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

REUTERS

, , , , ,