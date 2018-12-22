World

Spaniards await results of €2.4 billion ‘Fat One’ Christmas lottery

AP

MADRID - Spaniards are looking to strike it rich when the bumper Christmas lottery takes place Saturday.

The lottery, known as El Gordo, or The Fat One, will dish out €2.4 billion ($2.7 billion) in prize-money this year.

The top prize for a winning ticket is €400,000 but there are many smaller prizes.

Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes but El Gordo, held each Dec. 22, is ranked as the world’s biggest in terms of total prize-money.

Children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school call out the prizes on a nationally televised draw starting at 9:20 a.m. at Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Vice President Mike Pence departs the Capitol with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (rear) and incoming White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney after failing to secure agreement on a bill that would pay for President Donald Trump's border wall and avert a partial government shutdown on Friday.
U.S. suffers partial government shutdown over Trump's demand for billions for border wall
AP A partial federal shutdown took hold early Saturday after Democrats refused to meet President Donald Trump's demands for $5 billion to start erecting his cherished Mexican border w...
Passengers at Gatwick Airport wait on Friday following fresh delays and cancelations brought on by drone sightings near the airfield outside London.
Two arrested for alleged drone use in Gatwick Airport disruption case
British police say two people were arrested early Saturday morning for suspected "criminal use of drones'" in the Gatwick Airport case that has created nightmarish travel delays for tens of thousan...
Afghan soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Kabul on Oct. 17.
Planned drawdown in Afghanistan imperils U.S. push for peace
U.S. President Donald Trump will upend his own strategy to bring peace to Afghanistan and end America's longest war if he proceeds with plans to withdraw about half of the 14,000 U.S. troops there,...

, , , ,