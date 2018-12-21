Turbines stand at the Eneco Luchterduinen offshore wind farm near Amsterdam on Sept. 26. | REUTERS

Business

Dutch lower house passes ambitious law to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases

AP

THE HAGUE - Dutch lawmakers overwhelmingly approved ambitious new climate legislation Thursday that aims to drastically drive down emissions of greenhouse gases.

The law that passed the lower house of the Dutch parliament targets a 95 percent reduction of emissions by 2050 compared with 1990 levels and a 49 percent cut by 2030.

It also aims to make electricity production in the Netherlands 100 percent carbon neutral in 2050. It also introduces an annual review mechanism to ensure that the targets are met.

However, the vote was overshadowed by a decision by environmental groups and labor unions to step out of negotiations aimed at working out a plan of action to achieve the goals. The so-called climate accord has been under discussion for months between the government, industry and agriculture representatives as well as environmental and labor groups.

Greenpeace, which was among the groups that refused to sign off on the accord, said it lacked ambition, would not prompt a necessary energy transition and failed to introduce a tax on carbon emissions that would hit big polluters hardest.

The climate law, which still has to be approved by the upper house of parliament, was supported by a broad coalition of parties from across the political spectrum.

Its approval in the lower house of parliament comes less than a week after countries agreed on a set of rules to ensure the target set in the Paris climate accord, of keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) is met. At the talks in Katowice, Poland, last week, many countries wanted to formally back a more ambitious temperature goal of 1.5 C (2.7 F) which scientists say is safer, but opposition from countries such as the United States saw that decision punted down the road.

The European Union’s executive last month proposed a long-term strategy for achieving the 1.5-degree goal, which would see the bloc strive for “climate neutrality” by 2050. Experts say this would require a dramatic overhaul of the economy including the virtual elimination of fossil fuel use by the middle of the century.

Under the 2015 Paris accord, countries have to submit fresh targets by 2020 for reducing greenhouse gases. The Dutch law is a significant step up from the country’s current emissions targets.

Dutch Green Party leader Jesse Klaver welcomed the legislation as a “big step forward to a clean and green country.”

However he lamented the lack of a carbon tax in the climate accord, which was expected to be presented Friday.

“Clearly a carbon tax on polluting industry is not open to discussion by this government and industry,” Klaver said in a tweet. “The polluter must pay. We can’t wait any longer.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Andreas Stieglan works 1,250 meters down in the Prosper Haniel coal mine in Bottrop, western Germany, on June 11.
With final goodbye, Germany to shutter last black coal mine, bringing end to 200-year business
Germany will close its last black coal mine on Friday, a milestone marking the end of a 200-year-old industry that once fueled the country's economic growth but lost the battle against cheaper fore...
The Facebook logo is displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris last year. Facebook is under fire again, accused of sharing private messages and other user information with other companies. The latest report from The New York Times is alarming even in light of previous disclosures about the social network's practices.
Facebook's spiralling data misuse could pressure U.S. FTC to act, leading to billions in fines
The latest revelations about how Facebook Inc. shared user data could put pressure on the Federal Trade Commission, heightening the risk of a multibillion-dollar fine for the social media giant. ...
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman from the Southern District of New York, with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (right) and FBI Director Christopher Wray, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington Thursday. The Justice Department is charging two Chinese citizens with carrying out an extensive hacking campaign to steal data from U.S. companies.
U.S. charges two Chinese government hackers over attacks targeting firms in 12 countries
The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the indictment of two Chinese government hackers who allegedly targeted 45 companies and agencies in a dozen countries, which U.S. officials said s...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Turbines stand at the Eneco Luchterduinen offshore wind farm near Amsterdam on Sept. 26. | REUTERS

, , , ,