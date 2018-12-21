Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

World / Politics

A new Russian first lady? Putin hints he may marry again

Reuters

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he would probably have to get married again, but did not say to whom.

Putin, 66, who jealously protects his privacy and that of his close family, was replying to a question posed by a reporter at his annual news conference, which focused mainly on international relations and the state of the economy.

“As a respectable person, I will have to do this at some point,” Putin said, smiling.

Putin was married to Lyudmila Putina from 1983 until their divorce, announced in 2013.

Their daughters, Katerina and Maria, both in their early 30s, are not involved in politics and have stayed firmly out of the limelight.

Since the divorce, rumors have swirled around Putin’s personal life. One Russian newspaper report said he was in a relationship with Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, though Putin rejected the assertion.

Reuters reported in 2016 that a businessman with ties to associates of Putin had transferred ownership of properties to Alina Kabaeva’s sister and grandmother.

