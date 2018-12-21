Carlos Ghosn re-arrested on fresh allegations of misconduct and detention in Tokyo extended, NHK reports

Prosecutors re-arrested Nissan Motor Co.’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on fresh allegations of misconduct, NHK reported, dealing a blow to his efforts to secure bail after a monthlong stay in prison.

In the latest twist in the drama that has shocked the global car industry, prosecutors added a charge of breach of trust to extend Ghosn’s detention, the broadcaster reported, without saying where it got the information. Ghosn’s lawyers declined to comment on the re-arrest.

The development is a big departure from events of last night when the Tokyo District Court refused to entertain prosecutors’ plea to extend the jail detention of Ghosn. That had raised hopes that his lawyers may be able to seek bail and get him out of prison to wait for his trial.

The arrest of the high-flying executive on Nov. 19 at Tokyo’s Haneda airport has rocked the world’s biggest auto alliance, raising questions over whether the decadeslong partnership between Nissan and French carmaker Renault SA will survive his downfall. Renault has kept Ghosn as chairman and chief executive officer, saying it needs evidence of wrongdoing before moving to replace him.

Ghosn and Nissan were indicted on Dec. 10 for underreporting the executive’s income by tens of millions of dollars. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing.

By detaining him longer, prosecutors are making it more difficult for Ghosn to start mounting a defense. Prosecutors have faced criticism for a lack of clarity and communication on how they are handling the case, with Ghosn held in detention without charge for longer than would be permitted in the U.K. for a suspected terrorist.

Ghosn has been widely credited with saving Nissan from failure and bringing it together with Renault to create a formidable auto union. His arrest came after a monthslong investigation by Nissan into his conduct and compensation that was largely kept from its French partner. That lack of transparency and concern Nissan will use Ghosn’s absence to push for more power within the alliance has heightened tensions between the two automakers.

Much of the case has thus far seemed to revolve around Ghosn deferring pay from Nissan until his retirement, compensation that was allegedly not reported by the carmaker. Ghosn’s lawyers have said the charge is flawed because the compensation agreement wasn’t properly ratified, according to a statement from the office of Motonari Otsuru, Ghosn’s lawyer. Otsuru is a former head of a special investigation task force of the Tokyo Public Prosecutor’s Office.

If proven, Ghosn’s alleged offense may carry a sentence of as much as 10 years, prosecutors have said previously. Nissan has also accused Ghosn of misusing company funds, including over homes from Brazil to Lebanon.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa — a one-time protege of Ghosn — has emerged as a driving force in the carmaker’s investigation into the alleged wrongdoing by Ghosn and his aide Greg Kelly, who is also indicted in the case.

The arrests were the result of a coup by executives including Saikawa, Kelly’s wife, Dee Kelly, said in a video released Wednesday.

Saikawa was asked by reporters on the day Ghosn and Kelly were arrested whether a coup was underway at Nissan. He replied: “That is not my understanding. I didn’t make such an explanation and think you should not think of it that way.”