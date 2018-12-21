Moroccan police drive a van carrying the bodies of the two murdered Scandinavian hikers as they are being transported from a morgue in the capital Marrakesh to the airport Thursday. The bodies of Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway were found on Dec. 17, after the two friends had pitched their tent at an isolated mountain site two hours' walk from the tourist village of Imlil. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Islamic State links hinted as Morocco nabs three more suspects in Nordic hikers’ slaying

AP

COPENHAGEN - Authorities arrested three more suspects Thursday in the deaths of two Scandinavian university students who were killed in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, while the Danish intelligence agency said the women’s slayings “may be related” to the Islamic State group.

The three suspects were arrested as they tried to flee Marrakech on a bus, Moroccan national security spokesman Boubker Sabik said. Authorities have said they consider the killings a terrorist act, and Sabik said officials are investigating if the three have extremist ties.

Another suspect was arrested Tuesday. Moroccan prosecutors said he had affiliations to an extremist group, without naming it. No other suspects besides the four now held are being sought, Sabik said.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen confirmed the identities of the victims, 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, of Denmark, and Norwegian citizen Maren Ueland, 28. The University of South-Eastern Norway said both women were students at its campus in Boe, southern Norway.

“What should have been a holiday trip turned into a nightmare” for the women, Loekke Rasmussen told reporters in Denmark.

The women’s bodies were found Monday in a remote region of the Atlas Mountains not far from a village that often is the starting point for treks to Mount Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak.

Moroccan media outlets reported that investigators have video surveillance footage showing three suspects putting up a tent near the victims’ tent and leaving the area after the slayings. Other tourists found the women with stab wounds in their necks and alerted police, according to national media in Morocco.

The killings were “politically motivated and thus an act of terror,” Denmark’s Loekke Rasmussen said, without identifying the potential motives. “There are still dark forces that want to fight our values” and “we must not give in.”

In neighboring Norway, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said terrorism “is not the only lead that is being investigated in Morocco,” but the case “emphasizes the importance of combating violent extremism.”

“We trust that Moroccan authorities are doing their utmost to arrest those responsible for the murders,” she said at a news conference.

Preliminary findings from the investigation “indicate, according to Moroccan authorities, that the killings may be related to the terrorist organization the Islamic State group,” Denmark’s domestic security agency said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The slayings have shocked Morocco, a popular tourist destination where attacks on foreigners are extremely rare. In the capital of Rabat, government spokesman Mustapha El Khalfi said Morocco condemned “this terrorist, criminal act.”

“It is an unacceptable act that does not fit with the values and traditions of Moroccan people nor the traditions of the area where the crime happened,” Khalfi said Thursday. It is a denounced, condemned act.”

A national security official who asked not to be named because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media identified the suspects to The Associated Press as Abdessamad Ejjoud, born in 1993; Younes Ouziad, born in 1991; and Rashid Aftati, born in 1986. They had knives and slingshots when they were arrested, the official said.

Morocco is generally considered safe for tourists but has battled with Islamic extremism for years. More than a thousand Moroccans are believed to have joined the Islamic State group.

An anti-terrorism rally is being planned for Saturday in Rabat.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, heads into a House Republican strategy meeting as Congress tries to pass legislation that would avert a partial government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington Thursday.
Trump, lashed by conservatives over border wall vow, snubs bill to avoid government shutdown
After a rare lashing from conservatives, President Donald Trump declared Thursday he would not sign a bill to keep funding the government because it fails to provide billions for a border wall with...
U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin begin their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on July 16.
Putin praises U.S. pullout from Syria, says 'Donald is right'
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the U.S. decision to pull its troops out of Syria, saying Thursday that "Donald is right." Speaking at Thursday's annual marathon news conference, Putin...
In this color-calibrated photo obtained from NASA, InSight's robotic-arm mounted Instrument Deployment Camera shows the instruments on the spacecraft's deck, with the Martian surface of Elysium Planitia in the background on Dec. 4. The Mars Insight lander, which touched down on the Red Planet last month, has successfully deployed its key, quake-sensing instrument on the alien world's surface, NASA said Thursday.
'Awesome Christmas present': NASA's Mars lander sets quake monitor on planet's red surface
NASA's new Mars lander has placed a quake monitor on the planet's dusty red surface, just a few weeks after its arrival. Mars InSight 's robotic arm removed the seismometer from the spacecraft d...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Moroccan police drive a van carrying the bodies of the two murdered Scandinavian hikers as they are being transported from a morgue in the capital Marrakesh to the airport Thursday. The bodies of Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway were found on Dec. 17, after the two friends had pitched their tent at an isolated mountain site two hours' walk from the tourist village of Imlil. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,