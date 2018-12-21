World / Science & Health

‘Awesome Christmas present’: NASA’s Mars lander sets quake monitor on planet’s red surface

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - NASA’s new Mars lander has placed a quake monitor on the planet’s dusty red surface, just a few weeks after its arrival.

Mars InSight ‘s robotic arm removed the seismometer from the spacecraft deck and set it on the ground Wednesday to monitor Mars quakes.

Project manager Tom Hoffman called the milestone “an awesome Christmas present.”

It’s the first time a robotic arm has lowered an experiment onto the Martian surface. The ground is slightly tilted, and so flight controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, still need to make the seismometer level.

The French dome-shaped seismometer is a little over 5 feet (1.6 meters) in front of the stationary lander, about as far as the arm can reach.

Next month, InSight’s arm will put a wind cover over the seismometer and set down another experiment. The heat probe, dubbed the mole, will burrow up to 16 feet (5 meters) into Mars to measure internal temperatures.

“Seismometer deployment is as important as landing InSight on Mars,” JPL’s Bruce Banerdt, lead scientist, said in a statement. It’s needed to “complete about three-quarters of our science objectives.”

Banerdt plans to open a bottle of Champagne once seismic measurements start rolling in.

InSight landed on Mars on Nov. 26.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. troops patrol at an Afghan National Army base in Logar province, Afghanistan, in August.
Trump mulls major Afghanistan troop withdrawal, seen growing impatient with interventions
President Donald Trump is considering significantly drawing down troops from Afghanistan, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, in the latest sign his patience is thinning both with America'...
Moroccan police drive a van carrying the bodies of the two murdered Scandinavian hikers as they are being transported from a morgue in the capital Marrakesh to the airport Thursday. The bodies of Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway were found on Dec. 17, after the two friends had pitched their tent at an isolated mountain site two hours' walk from the tourist village of Imlil.
Islamic State links hinted as Morocco nabs three more suspects in Nordic hikers' slaying
Authorities arrested three more suspects Thursday in the deaths of two Scandinavian university students who were killed in Morocco's Atlas Mountains, while the Danish intelligence agency said the w...
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, heads into a House Republican strategy meeting as Congress tries to pass legislation that would avert a partial government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington Thursday.
Trump, lashed by conservatives over border wall vow, snubs bill to avoid government shutdown
After a rare lashing from conservatives, President Donald Trump declared Thursday he would not sign a bill to keep funding the government because it fails to provide billions for a border wall with...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this color-calibrated photo obtained from NASA, InSight's robotic-arm mounted Instrument Deployment Camera shows the instruments on the spacecraft's deck, with the Martian surface of Elysium Planitia in the background on Dec. 4. The Mars Insight lander, which touched down on the Red Planet last month, has successfully deployed its key, quake-sensing instrument on the alien world's surface, NASA said Thursday. | HO / NASA / JPL-CALTECH / VIA AFP-JIJI French Principal Investigator SEIS experiment on NASA InSight Mission, Philippe Lognonne, poses during a photo session at the Institut de Physique du Globe (Institute of Earth Physics) at the University Paris Diderot in Paris in April. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,