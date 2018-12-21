Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington Dec. 4. Corker, who has delivered some of the most stinging criticisms of President Donald Trump from within his own party, says he'll jump in his car early next month and drive home from Washington. Beyond that, he insists he has no idea what's in store. | AP

Trump foil, retiring GOP Sen. Bob Corker: 'No idea' what's next but not 'strongly considering' 2020 run

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee says he’ll jump in his car next month when his term is finished and drive home from Washington.

He insists he’s got no idea what’s next after that. That’s despite lingering questions about whether the retiring senator will challenge President Donald Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination.

Corker hasn’t ruled out running, but says he shouldn’t be listed as “strongly considering.”

Corker told AP the GOP has been about fiscal conservatism, free trade and global leadership, but it’s in a different place now. He said he doesn’t know if someone should face Trump to tout those principles, but should probably run because they think they can win and want to be president. He said he shouldn’t be put in that category yet.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington Dec. 4. Corker, who has delivered some of the most stinging criticisms of President Donald Trump from within his own party, says he'll jump in his car early next month and drive home from Washington. Beyond that, he insists he has no idea what's in store. | AP

