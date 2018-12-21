The Silent-Night-Memorial-Chapel in the Austrian village of Oberndorf is pictured in 2003. The Silent-Night-Chapel stands on the original site of St. Nikolaus Church, where the Christmas carol "Silent Night! Holy Night!" was heard for the first time on Christmas Eve in 1818. | AFP-JIJI

World

Austria celebrates 200 years of beloved carol ‘Silent Night’

AFP-JIJI

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Austria has something special to celebrate this festive period as it marks 200 years since the first performance of one of the world’s most beloved Christmas carols, “Silent Night.

Celebrations of the anniversary will culminate with a special Dec. 24 performance of “Stille Nacht” at the chapel in Oberndorf village, near Salzburg, where it was first performed 200 years ago to the day.

“We are expecting around 6,000 people this Christmas Eve, where normally we would have 3-4,000,” Clemens Konrad, the head of Oberndorf’s tourism office, told AFP.

The song’s origins gave little hint as to the global renown it would achieve, being translated into 300 languages and dialects.

It was originally written as a poem by priest Joseph Mohr in 1816, a time of great suffering in the wake of Europe’s Napoleonic wars.

Two years later, Mohr asked his friend, the organist, choirmaster and schoolteacher Franz Xaver Gruber, to compose a melody.

The carol was first performed to a modest church congregation of ship laborers and their families. Years after its premiere, Gruber wrote that it had met with “general approval by all” among the congregation.

The carol became known outside Austria when it was incorporated into the repertoire of two traveling singing groups. The Rainer Singers and the Strasser Siblings performed it around Europe and beyond — including the United States.

Mohr and Gruber are today honored in around a dozen sites locally, many of which have been hosting special events this Christmas season to mark the anniversary.

Pope Francis has declared “Silent Night” to be his favorite song, even if he was unable to accept an invitation from Salzburg’s regional government to take part in the anniversary celebrations.

Travel operators have included special stops on their itineraries to mark the anniversary, and visitors have come from as far afield as Sri Lanka and Japan, said Konrad.

The first English versions of “Silent Night” can be traced back to the middle of the 19th century and in the decades that followed it could be heard on every continent, propagated notably by Christian missionaries.

Since then, it has been recorded many hundreds of times by stars ranging from Bing Crosby to Miley Cyrus.

Some of the more original interpretations have come from the likes of John Denver with the Muppets, and the gravel-voiced satanic German rock group Erloesung.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his annual news conference in Moscow Thursday. Putin issued a chilling warning Thursday about the rising threat of a nuclear war, saying "it could lead to the destruction of civilization as a whole and maybe even our planet" — and putting the blame squarely on the U.S.
In year-end address, Putin says West trying to 'hold back' powerful Russia, hits 'made-up' spy sc...
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West was trying to hold back an increasingly powerful Russia, during an end-of-year press conference that took aim at sanctions and "made-up" spy scand...
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen is sworn in ahead of her testimony to the Judiciary Committee on "Homeland Security Oversight" in Washington Thursday. The Trump administration announced Thursday that it will send migrants who cross the southern border back to Mexico while their cases are being heard so they cannot "disappear" on U.S. soil. "Aliens trying to game the system to get into our country illegally will no longer be able to disappear into the United States, where many skip their court dates," announced Nielsen.
U.S. says asylum-seeking migrants will have to wait in Mexico in move seen as life-threatening
Migrants heading to the southwest border to seek asylum in the United States will have to wait in Mexico until their claims are processed, under an agreement between the two countries announced on ...
Sens. (from left) Jack Reed, D-R.I., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, are disagreeing with President Donald Trump's sudden decision to pull all 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington Thursday.
U.S. expected to end air war against Islamic State in Syria, alarming allies, Kurd partners
The United States will likely end its air campaign against Islamic State in Syria when it pulls out troops, U.S. officials said, sealing an abrupt reversal of policy that has alarmed Western allies...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Silent-Night-Memorial-Chapel in the Austrian village of Oberndorf is pictured in 2003. The Silent-Night-Chapel stands on the original site of St. Nikolaus Church, where the Christmas carol This photo taken in 2003 shows a stained glass window showing a portrait of composer Franz Xaver Gruber at the Silent-Night-Memorial-Chapel in the Austrian village of Oberndorf. The Silent-Night-Chapel stands on the original site of St. Nikolaus Church where Christmas carol

, , , ,