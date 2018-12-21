Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the opening of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires Nov. 30. | REUTERS

World / Politics

King orders revamp of Saudi intelligence service after Jamal Khashoggi slaying fiasco

Reuters

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday the creation of three new government bodies aimed at improving the country’s intelligence operations in the wake of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which has sparked international outrage.

King Salman ordered a restructuring of the intelligence service in October after the authorities, following initial denials, acknowledged that Khashoggi had been killed inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate by a team of Saudi intelligence and security agents.

Saudi officials have said, without providing proof, that the 15-man team was put together by the deputy head of the General Intelligence Presidency, Ahmed al-Asiri, whom the king fired along with royal adviser Saud al-Qahtani.

The new government departments — for strategy and development, legal affairs, and performance evaluation and internal review — are meant to ensure that intelligence operations align with national security policy, international law and human rights treaties, state news agency SPA reported.

They were created by a committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s defense minister. He has denied accusations of ordering the hit against Khashoggi, a royal insider who became a critic of the crown prince.

Western allies have called on Riyadh to hold those responsible for the murder accountable. The Saudi public prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for five suspects, as the kingdom tries to contain its biggest political crisis for a generation.

The U.S. Senate last week blamed Prince Mohammed for the murder, in a rare rebuke to President Donald Trump, who has said he wants Washington to stand by the 33-year-old de facto leader, despite a CIA assessment it was likely he ordered the killing.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his annual news conference in Moscow Thursday. Putin issued a chilling warning Thursday about the rising threat of a nuclear war, saying "it could lead to the destruction of civilization as a whole and maybe even our planet" — and putting the blame squarely on the U.S.
In year-end address, Putin says West trying to 'hold back' powerful Russia, hits 'made-up' spy sc...
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West was trying to hold back an increasingly powerful Russia, during an end-of-year press conference that took aim at sanctions and "made-up" spy scand...
The Silent-Night-Memorial-Chapel in the Austrian village of Oberndorf is pictured in 2003. The Silent-Night-Chapel stands on the original site of St. Nikolaus Church, where the Christmas carol "Silent Night! Holy Night!" was heard for the first time on Christmas Eve in 1818.
Austria celebrates 200 years of beloved carol 'Silent Night'
Austria has something special to celebrate this festive period as it marks 200 years since the first performance of one of the world's most beloved Christmas carols, "Silent Night. Celebrations ...
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen is sworn in ahead of her testimony to the Judiciary Committee on "Homeland Security Oversight" in Washington Thursday. The Trump administration announced Thursday that it will send migrants who cross the southern border back to Mexico while their cases are being heard so they cannot "disappear" on U.S. soil. "Aliens trying to game the system to get into our country illegally will no longer be able to disappear into the United States, where many skip their court dates," announced Nielsen.
U.S. says asylum-seeking migrants will have to wait in Mexico in move seen as life-threatening
Migrants heading to the southwest border to seek asylum in the United States will have to wait in Mexico until their claims are processed, under an agreement between the two countries announced on ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the opening of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires Nov. 30. | REUTERS

, , , , ,