High alcohol level detected in JAL flight attendant’s Breathalyzer test

Japan Airlines Co., which has been hit by a series of drinking incidents involving pilots, said Thursday a high level of alcohol was detected in a Breathalyzer test taken by one of its female flight attendants earlier in the week, though she denied drinking any alcohol before duty.

Alcohol was not detected in a test she took before boarding a flight from Narita airport to Honolulu on Monday, but two other cabin crew noticed her breath smelled of alcohol and had her take another test, JAL said.

The second test detected 0.15 milligrams of alcohol in her breath, exceeding the 0.10 mg limit set by JAL for its pilots, but the 46-year-old crew member said she had not drunk any alcohol since Friday and repeatedly used mouthwash during the flight, according to the airline. The airline said it will continue to investigate the matter.

The incident came after a JAL co-pilot was arrested in London and was sentenced to 10 months in prison late last month for exceeding the country’s alcohol limit by around 10 times prior to a flight in October.

JAL does not currently have specific rules for drinking by flight attendants but said after the London incident that it plans to introduce tests for them as well as engineers.