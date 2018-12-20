The corporate logo of Japan Airlines at the Haneda airport of Tokyo in November | KYODO

National

High alcohol level detected in JAL flight attendant’s Breathalyzer test

Kyodo

Japan Airlines Co., which has been hit by a series of drinking incidents involving pilots, said Thursday a high level of alcohol was detected in a Breathalyzer test taken by one of its female flight attendants earlier in the week, though she denied drinking any alcohol before duty.

Alcohol was not detected in a test she took before boarding a flight from Narita airport to Honolulu on Monday, but two other cabin crew noticed her breath smelled of alcohol and had her take another test, JAL said.

The second test detected 0.15 milligrams of alcohol in her breath, exceeding the 0.10 mg limit set by JAL for its pilots, but the 46-year-old crew member said she had not drunk any alcohol since Friday and repeatedly used mouthwash during the flight, according to the airline. The airline said it will continue to investigate the matter.

The incident came after a JAL co-pilot was arrested in London and was sentenced to 10 months in prison late last month for exceeding the country’s alcohol limit by around 10 times prior to a flight in October.

JAL does not currently have specific rules for drinking by flight attendants but said after the London incident that it plans to introduce tests for them as well as engineers.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual press conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Vladimir Putin says U.S. presence in Japan complicates signing of peace treaty
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the United States' military presence in Japan was complicating the search for a formal peace treaty between Moscow and Tokyo. Russia and Ja...
Image Not Available
Man sentenced to four years for abducting nurse who was later found dead
A court sentenced a 28-year-old man to four years in prison Thursday for abducting and confining a nurse who was later found dead in central Japan. The Hamamatsu branch of the Shizuoka D...
Artist Beau Stanton's mural depicts classical Hollywood actress Ava Gardner on the Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools campus in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood.
Removal of Rising Sun-like mural in LA put on hold following protests
The removal of a mural at a school campus in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood that bears a similarity to the Imperial Japanese Army's flag has been put on hold, the Los Angeles Unified School...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The corporate logo of Japan Airlines at the Haneda airport of Tokyo in November | KYODO

, ,